Gender equality in the US UU .: House to decide on the Equal Rights Amendment | USA news

A centennial effort to consecrate gender equality in the constitution of the United States is on the verge of success.

The House of Representatives is considering extending a period that allows adding the Equal Rights Amendment to the constitution.

If it succeeds, it would prohibit the government from denying equal rights to a person based on their sex.

Heidi Zhou-Castro from Al Jazeera reports.