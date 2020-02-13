Gender equality in the US UU .: House to decide on the Equal Rights Amendment | USA news

%MINIFYHTML78d9ba673da927399470dfe8b0d748e611% %MINIFYHTML78d9ba673da927399470dfe8b0d748e612%
A centennial effort to consecrate gender equality in the constitution of the United States is on the verge of success.
The House of Representatives is considering extending a period that allows adding the Equal Rights Amendment to the constitution.
%MINIFYHTML78d9ba673da927399470dfe8b0d748e613%%MINIFYHTML78d9ba673da927399470dfe8b0d748e614%
If it succeeds, it would prohibit the government from denying equal rights to a person based on their sex.
%MINIFYHTML78d9ba673da927399470dfe8b0d748e615% %MINIFYHTML78d9ba673da927399470dfe8b0d748e616%
Heidi Zhou-Castro from Al Jazeera reports.