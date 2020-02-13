Front Line Foundation returns to first aid families – Up News Info

The December helicopter accident that claimed three members of the Minnesota National Guard was shocking. But it was completely devastating for the families of Charles Nord, James Rogers and Kort Plantenberg.

"The mission of the Front Line Foundation is to be able to honor those who have made the last sacrifice," explains Cyrea Lynch.

Foundation board member Cyrea Lynch says Front Line has done it a dozen times in the past two years. Financial assistance to the families of members of the Guard, police, firefighters and EMS / paramedics.

"I did aeromedical for 32 years," said Bruce Hildebrandt.

Hildebrandt is now an EMS operations manager with Allina. It is also among 60,000 trained and full-time volunteer lifeguards in Minnesota.

"I like the security of knowing that if I died in the line of duty, my family, my wife and my children have a way of closing that gap," Hildebrandt adds.

Financial awards are designed to provide immediate help to bereaved families. That is crucial, because survivors often take between six months and more than a year to collect life insurance.

"We give a benefit payment in a short period of time to help them with funeral expenses, daily necessities or things we don't even think about," Lynch says.

In January, the Foundation helped Daryl Drusch's family. He was the Howard Lake fire chief who died of a heart attack shortly after responding to an emergency call. The foundation also gave financial gifts to the families of Steve and Curt Boesl.

The two brothers were volunteer firefighters who died in a grain accident while working on the family farm.

"This is a way to remember and support everyone who does this day by day," said Hildebrandt.

Honoring our everyday heroes, helping loved ones left behind.

For more information about the Front Line Foundation, click here.