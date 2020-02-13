From AOC to Whoopi, meet RuPaul's guest judges & # 39; s Drag Race

What to do Nicki Minaj, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rachel Bloom Y Jeff Goldblum do they all have in common? Everyone will serve as guest judges in RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race season 12.

The Emmy-winning series returns for a 12 season on Friday, February 28 with Nicki Minaj Union RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Ross Mathews Y Carson kressley in the panel The complete list of invited judges this season: Nicki Minaj, Whoopi Goldberg, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Chaka khan, Robyn, Saturday night live veteran Leslie jones, Normani, Jeff Goldblum, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker& # 39; s Daisy ridley, Westworld star Thandie Newton, Olivia Munn, Crazy ex girlfriend star and co-creator Rachel Bloom, Winnie harlow Y Bad Girls stars Daniel Franzese Y Jonathan Bennett.

The premiere will air two Friday nights starting Friday, February 28 at 8 p.m. in VH1. RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race: no strings attached follow.