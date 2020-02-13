From AOC to Whoopi, meet RuPaul's guest judges & # 39; s Drag Race

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for Disney +, David Crotty / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images, Jacopo Raule / WireImage, Karwai Tang / Getty Images, Paul Bruinooge / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
What to do Nicki Minaj, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rachel Bloom Y Jeff Goldblum do they all have in common? Everyone will serve as guest judges in RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race season 12.
The Emmy-winning series returns for a 12 season on Friday, February 28 with Nicki Minaj Union RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Ross Mathews Y Carson kressley in the panel The complete list of invited judges this season: Nicki Minaj, Whoopi Goldberg, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Chaka khan, Robyn, Saturday night live veteran Leslie jones, Normani, Jeff Goldblum, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker& # 39; s Daisy ridley, Westworld star Thandie Newton, Olivia Munn, Crazy ex girlfriend star and co-creator Rachel Bloom, Winnie harlow Y Bad Girls stars Daniel Franzese Y Jonathan Bennett.
The premiere will air two Friday nights starting Friday, February 28 at 8 p.m. in VH1. RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race: no strings attached follow.
The return of RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race comes immediately after the first RuPaul accommodation Saturday night live and the premiere of his Netflix series AJ and the queen.
Check out the new trailer above. In it, Ru promises a great turn, AOC makes a contestant get excited and Jones works on the catwalk.
Next, meet the new contestants who will light up the stage, synchronize their lips for their lives or finally move away until one is crowned as the next drag superstar.
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.