Former YNW lawyer Melly predicts a "not guilty,quot; verdict before trial

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2
Logo

A former jailed rapper's lawyer, YNW Melly, has said he believes the rapper will be declared innocent when his case goes to trial.

Bradford Cohen, who currently represents Kodak Black, who is also behind bars, posted his legal opinion through his Instagram account:

"This will be a very interesting trial, I am no longer representing Melly in this matter, but I predict a not guilty based on all the evidence I have reviewed," he wrote.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here