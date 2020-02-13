Former YNW lawyer Melly predicts a "not guilty,quot; verdict before trial

A former jailed rapper's lawyer, YNW Melly, has said he believes the rapper will be declared innocent when his case goes to trial.

Bradford Cohen, who currently represents Kodak Black, who is also behind bars, posted his legal opinion through his Instagram account:

"This will be a very interesting trial, I am no longer representing Melly in this matter, but I predict a not guilty based on all the evidence I have reviewed," he wrote.

The celebrity lawyer continued: "He has some very good lawyers that I believe will be able to obtain a favorable verdict. I also believe that bail will be granted given the weakness of the evidence. Never rush to judge in cases until you see everything." "

Melly and co-defendants, YNW Bortlen are being held on double homicide charges and could face the death penalty if they are convicted of the murders of friends, YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser.