Former friend of Loni Love: "Loni had fired Tamar Braxton because she wanted to be the only girl in the ghetto!"

A former friend and business partner of Loni Love has claimed that she allegedly saw Love send an email to the producers so that Tamar Braxton was expelled from The Real.

Braxton was kicked out of the show after three seasons and has also argued that Loni was behind everything, something the comedian has always denied.

Comedian Cookie Hull says she met Love while they both toured as comics and became friends after working together on a tour. She also says she wrote many of Love's jokes.

"She told me I was going to try to get her out of the program," says Hull. "She told me that she wanted to be the only ghetto girl on the show and that she wanted to get rid of her." Hull added that Love "didn't fire her specifically, but was influencing things."

Review the interview below.