Former friend of Loni Love: "Loni had fired Tamar Braxton because she wanted to be the only girl in the ghetto!"

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
3
Logo

A former friend and business partner of Loni Love has claimed that she allegedly saw Love send an email to the producers so that Tamar Braxton was expelled from The Real.

Braxton was kicked out of the show after three seasons and has also argued that Loni was behind everything, something the comedian has always denied.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here