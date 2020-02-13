Ford dealer receives 40 orders of Mustang Mach-E in one night

%MINIFYHTML2484547fb3a956cef374cd1aa47c407c11% %MINIFYHTML2484547fb3a956cef374cd1aa47c407c12%

Imagine getting 40 customers in one night for a vehicle that starts at $ 43,895 and reaches $ 60,500.

Steve Fuentes did it.

"And now we have up to 100 reservations," he said. “The Mustang Mach-E has had a tremendous positive response. This is one of the biggest game changes we've had. "

The owner of Sunnyvale Ford in the heart of Silicon Valley was excited about the response to the Mustang Mach-E SUV 2021 at a dealership located a few blocks from Tesla, the rival high-profile electric car manufacturer led by the controversial CEO Elon Musk. "I just think the market is ripe and ready for something different from Tesla. Our fully electric SUV with a range of 300 miles is super cool and functional."

Fuentes said the high-efficiency vehicle will allow drivers to use special passenger lanes on the notoriously congested west coast roads. "It's like the electronic ticket at Disneyland," he said.

More than one in four buyers of the version of the first edition of Mach-E already sold out lives in California.

However, the response of other parts of America to the vehicle has been immediate.

Tom Nardone, 49, a businessman from Birmingham, Michigan, placed his $ 500 reserve for a 2021 base model Mustang Mach-E with all-wheel drive within hours of watching the presentation on YouTube. "I'm interested in efficiency. I like the idea of ​​a Tesla but I don't trust Tesla. I would have bought a Chevrolet Bolt but it wasn't very attractive. Right now I'm driving a 2020 Camry hybrid. I love it. This new vehicle will replace the Dodge Journey of my wife 2017 ".

Mike Van Camp, 36, an industrial metal manufacturing contractor from Schereville, Indiana, chose the Mustang Mach-E GT almost two decades after buying a 2001 yellow GT convertible. “I was looking for something sporty and considered buying a Jeep Gladiator . But this is the first of its kind and I can say it was there when it first came out. "

Anne Thimm, 58, a retired analyst from Alexandria, Virginia, laughs when she talks about her love for Mustang.

“In 2001, the Mustang Bullitt came out and I fell in love with that car. I went to a Ford dealership and the boy said, "Honey, don't you think that's too much for you?" He just knocked me down. I was ready to pay cash for that car. So I went out and went to another Ford dealership 15 miles down the road and got my Bullitt. I loved that car. "

Sadly he separated from the Mustang to transport his four dogs.

"I cry that car every day," Thimm said. “Now we can get a Mustang to transport our dogs and also have electricity. When I saw the Mach-E, I thought: "My God, check all our boxes. It's fun and has a lot of space."

He will soon replace his Toyota Highlander hybrid with a first-edition red Mach-E.

Matt Stanford, general manager of Varsity Ford at Ann Arbor, said he already totaled 70 orders for the Mach-E.

"And I actually asked for one for me, a black GT," he confessed. “I have professors who ordered, doctors, Ford employees, people looking for a response to the fuel engine, people worried about their carbon footprint. I have people between 20 and 30 until 60 ".

This is a new territory for Ford, said Stanford, whose uncles founded the dealership and whose relatives sell cars. “Ford, instead of putting his toe in the pool, jumped completely to the bottom. Tesla has owned the market. Tesla is just killing him. There is a sensuality in the Tesla vehicle. It is a status symbol, almost a way of life for some people. It is an elegant and beautiful car. So Ford goes to them. "

The first editions are mainly sold in charred gray at 38 percent, Grabber Blue Metallic at 35 percent and Rapid Red at 27 percent. More than 80 percent of US customers. UU. They are booking Mach-E with an extended range battery. About 55 percent are buying all-wheel drive. Almost 30 percent are choosing the top GT model.

Dearborn automaker does not disclose the number of first editions sold, but it does point out that the company has promised only 50,000 Mach-E vehicles that will be sold during the first 12 months in the US. The US, Canada and Europe, and then in other markets, including China, Ford spokeswoman Emma Bergg confirmed.

There are four other levels of equipment in addition to the first edition. A potential tax credit of $ 7,500 will be applied to the prices below:

– Select, from $ 43,895

– Premium, from $ 50,600

– First edition, starting at $ 59,900

– California Route 1, from $ 52,400

– GT from $ 60,500

While some Mustang fans were scared when Ford announced that the name of the iconic pony car would be used on an SUV, many Mustang collectors loved the idea.

"I have a 2005 silver Mustang GT," said Nardone. "I'm dying to get rid of that Mustang. It reaches 12 miles per gallon. This electric Mustang is going to be faster than my Mustang GT."

Van Camp, who drives a 2017 Ford Explorer for work, has been searching for the right car for years and the all-electric system did not play a key role in his decision. “I was definitely determined to buy a Mustang and after seeing the Mach-E, I definitely knew I wanted that Mustang.

"It is probably a night car, a weekend car. There is still a bit of concern about taking it on road trips. I'm anxious to see where the charging stations will be. They still don't point much in my area; I'm just outside from Chicago, but I know I can come and go from my home to the Blackhawks games because they have charging stations in their parking lot. ”

With energy efficiency in mind, Van Camp is now considering the idea of ​​installing solar panels in its business, Van’s Industrial.

Carla Bailo, CEO of the Automotive Research Center at Ann Arbor, said she is not surprised by the rapid response to the new hot electric vehicle.

"We are beginning to see a new era in electric vehicles," he said. "They are being seen as high performance vehicles now. They really get out of the line quickly. They have great acceleration. Because of that, you are becoming a kind of enthusiastic culture around electric vehicles. Initially, when they got out, it was more on the green side of things and saving the environment. Now this is marketed as a high performance vehicle. "

Fuentes said that Ford's potential cannot be overstated.

"This Mustang Mach-E is going to be so shocking," he said. "If we are receiving this type of response, and one year remains, you can only imagine and believe that this is the second coming of the original Mustang."

While the United States responds enthusiastically, consumers in the Golden State continue to lead the way.

"California has been at the forefront of the environment for decades and Californians are at the forefront of electric vehicles," said Mike Levine, product communications manager for Ford North America. "Ford is committed to bringing electric vehicles to the market that are exciting and meet the needs of California and the rest of the US, as well as customers around the world."