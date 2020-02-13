First look at Robert Pattinson in the Batman suit presented by Matt Reeves

%MINIFYHTML92773cb8ba14be6444d2939cab05a64b11% %MINIFYHTML92773cb8ba14be6444d2939cab05a64b12%

The director of & # 39; The Batman & # 39; He goes to Twitter to share images of the camera test that shows the painter Bruce Wayne with Gotham's superhero costume and mask.

Here is the first official look at Robert PattinsonBatman's suit. "The batman"Director Matt Reeves himself has offered a glimpse of the British actor in the new bat suit by sharing test images from the camera through his Twitter account on Thursday, February 13.

The test material of the chamber saturated with red is set for a piano-driven score by composer Michael Giacchino that hints at the tonal change in the next independent film. In the footage, Pattinson enters a dark frame until his elegant and angular Batman suit slowly focuses. The camera tilts up to capture the actor with a mask while showing a melancholic pose.

Reeves, who also co-writes the film along with Mattson Tomlin, previously marked the first day of production by sharing the first official photo of the set of the next Warner Bros.-DC Films movie. The image shared at the end of January featured the movie clapboard sitting in a brown leather chair, which somehow conforms to the images of Wayne Manor.

"The Batman" will focus on a younger Bruce Wayne than in previous movies. Reeves has shared his vision for the new Batman movie, saying, "It's more Batman in his detective mode than we've seen in the movies." He added: "I would love it to be one in which when we embark on the journey of locating criminals and trying to solve a crime, it will allow your character to have a bow so he can go through a transformation." "

Join the cast are Colin Farrell like the penguin Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Batman's villain, The Riddler, Jeffrey Wright who is said to play James Gordon, and Peter Sarsgaard Who has a mysterious role. It is speculated that Sarsgaard might be playing district attorney Harvey Dent, who becomes the villain Two-Face.

The film is scheduled to be released in cinemas across the country on June 25, 2021.