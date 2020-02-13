Fire tears of 5 alarms through the Tustin apartment building; 59-year-old resident arrested – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Dozens of residents are homeless in Tustin after a 5-alarm fire in an apartment building early Wednesday.

On Wednesday night, Tustin police arrested Patrick Andrew Ceniceros, 59, on suspicion of arson. Police said he lived in the complex.

The neighbors reported hearing loud blows and screams before the fire began and suspected that the fire had been intentionally caused.

There was anger of the residents now displaced after learning of the investigation of the arson.

"They cannot live comfortably at this time," said a man struggling to discover how to house his parents after the fire. “They lost their IDs, they lost social security, they lost their passport. They have nothing. "

Ashtrays voluntarily entered the Tustin Police Department and agreed to be interrogated in connection with the fire, according to police.

He has several violent criminal convictions in the past, including attempted murder and assault. Ashtrays are in custody, but the police are still working to identify a reason in the case.

The flames were first reported around 3 a.m. on February 12 at Chatham Village Apartments, 15751 Williams Street. Firefighters arrived to find the building completely wrapped.

"There was a big fire," said Samara Carranza, who curled up in blankets with her sister and her dog outside the building. “Everything was burning, the roof was falling. It was very sad. "

Within 25 minutes of the shooting, the roof collapsed and all firefighters were removed from the building, said Orange County Fire Authority captain Tony Bommarito. The video shows a part of the smoking roof that falls from the building and falls on the sidewalk, forcing firefighters to back off.

About 125 firefighters fought the fire from a defensive position outside the two-story, 100-unit complex. Thirty-eight units were destroyed by fire.

Many of the residents were asleep when the fire broke out and said they were struggling to get safe. Some residents who escaped say they were awakened by the sound of people shouting and knocking on doors.

"Everyone was in a panic," said resident Eymy Murillo. "People just didn't know where to go, what to do. It was very scary."

Residents displaced by the fire were asked to register with the Red Cross in 1952 E. McFadden Ave. in Santa Ana The fire displaced about 100 people and a bus was sent to pick them up and take them to the center for people from the elderly of the Tustin area.

Two residents were taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation. At least one pet died in the fire.