Federal, state and local police conduct sweeps of organized crime on Wednesday morning in the Denver metropolitan area.

%MINIFYHTML09294f73297f933db447b701ed9ad2a611% %MINIFYHTML09294f73297f933db447b701ed9ad2a612%

The FBI and other law enforcement agencies conducted operations in the Denver metropolitan area on Wednesday morning in connection with drug trafficking, money laundering and other organized crime activities.

%MINIFYHTML09294f73297f933db447b701ed9ad2a613% %MINIFYHTML09294f73297f933db447b701ed9ad2a614%

The operation, carried out in residential areas, was carried out through the Colorado Organized Crime Drug Control Task Force, according to an FBI press release.

%MINIFYHTML09294f73297f933db447b701ed9ad2a615% %MINIFYHTML09294f73297f933db447b701ed9ad2a616%

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office, the Aurora Police Department, the Colorado State Patrol and several federal agencies, including criminal investigations of the US Immigration and Customs Service. UU. And the Internal Revenue Service participated in Wednesday's efforts.

The FBI release did not say how many people were arrested, did not mention any suspects or reveal any place where the orders were fulfilled.

"While the operation remains active and ongoing, and we expect to make more announcements in greater detail in the coming days, it is important that the public knows that there is no immediate threat to their safety," the statement said. "No further comments will be provided at this time."