Fantasy Island movie review | filmfare.com

2.5 / 5
Fantasy Island reminds you of Jumanji. A group of strangers undergo a series of events quite fantastic to stay alive. It also has tones of the Agatha Christie classic, And Then There Were None. Also from Lost. We must also bear in mind that it is the official adaptation of a popular American series of the 70s that bears the same name. The series had a mysterious host who invited a certain number of guests. Each guest underwent a personal fantasy, which invariably took on a life of its own and gave a life lesson to both the participant and the spectators. The stories were extravagant, dark, twisted and were always true to the saying that you should be careful what you want.
Roarke (Michael Peña) invites Gwen Olsen (Maggie Q), Melanie Cole (Lucy Hale), Patrick Sullivan (Austin Stowell), Brax (Jimmy O. Yang) and JD (Ryan Hansen) to the fantasy island for once. Lifetime experience Everyone chooses a different fantasy, thinking that everything is a game. The Brax and JD brothers just want to have a good time, Gwen regrets saying no to compromise and wants to change that, while Melanie wants an opportunity to take revenge on a childhood thug. Patrick wants to join the army, just like his father. Everyone gets exactly what they want. But when things get out of control and fantasy begins to come true, everyone begins to think they are better without that particular desire.
Things look interesting for a while. You want to know how wishes are fulfilled. But as the movie progresses and the stories begin to merge, the writing gets worse. It is as if the director and his team of writers, without being sure of what to do next, were choosing random chips from a hat. The emotions that were promised to us in what was promoted as a darkest horror reboot of the original series just don't land. Both the environment and the premise lent themselves to a wide range for all types of chaos, but they are underutilized. And then a surprise twist is added at the end in an attempt to be more intelligent, but it limits with the ridiculous and does not give the desired blow.
It is not explained how the mysterious forces do their magic on the island. The place could be Purgatory, but nothing concrete is explained to the spectators. Random characters, like something from a video game, keep appearing, which increases the illusion that none of that is real. We all have a backstory, but we are not given enough information to emotionally invest in viewers. The actors deliver what the script demands, but none of the performances stands out.
Sometimes, you feel dissatisfied even after eating a full meal because ingredient X is missing. That's exactly the problem with this movie too. The elusive factor X is that it simply does not exist …
Trailer: Fantasy Island
Pallabi Dey Purkayastha, February 13, 2020, 10:31 PM IST
2.5 / 5
HISTORY: When a mysterious resort in Hawaii invites guests with the promise that interested parties will fulfill their wishes, a group of Americans quickly fill out the form and board the next plane for a weekend that would end up changing their lives.
REVISION: Coming from different areas of life and with a very diverse set of wishes waiting to be fulfilled, a group of aspirants: Gwen (Maggie Q), Melanie (Lucy Hale), Sonja (Portia Doubleday), Bradley (Ryan Hansen) , Brax (Jimmy O. Yang) and Patrick (Austin Stowell): embark on a trip to pay a visit to the resort that promises to grant the deepest fantasy under the supervision of its suspicious manager character: Roarke (Michael Peña). But, the trap is that each person achieves a single dream and there is no way to stop the cycle until "that fantasy comes to its conclusion."
The concept of a modern genius in an elegant complex sounds more than attractive in theory and the first 15 minutes it seems that "Fantasy Island,quot; has all the characteristics of a promising thriller / horror / adventure movie. But in reality, that initial curiosity (evoked by some ingenious writings) vanishes shortly after and is quickly replaced by perplexity and a sense of lack of direction: who is in the fantasy of who and why, among other questions, begin to arise.
Producer and director Jeff Wadlow has tried to intertwine the life stories, dreams and desires of all his characters, but the transition is rugged, leaving room for discrepancies that are obvious and often leaves one in a state of absolute confusion; It defies logic even for fantasy standards. The plot begins as a mystery of terror, navigates through the rails of the thriller, rubs its arms against fantasy but ends up being an insipid mix of the three aforementioned themes.
Ryan Hansen and Jimmy O. Yang, as half biracial brothers, are funny and their bromance on the screen seems real and, frankly, is the highlight of this movie, otherwise, mediocre. Lucy Hale, like the girl intimidated with a newly discovered confidence, looks glamorous but does not present herself as a tormented soul trapped in high school. Similarly, Maggie Q, Portia Doubleday, Michael Peña and Austin Stowell do well, but all thanks to a half-cooked script, along with a weak direction and a weak background score: "Fantasy Island,quot; is beyond saving .
"Fantasy Island,quot; had an optimistic story to tell, but it ends up being a matter of poor quality; It is safe to say that it is the "beginning,quot; of a poor man.