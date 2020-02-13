Fantasy Island movie review | filmfare.com

Critic's Rating:







2.5 / 5

Fantasy Island reminds you of Jumanji. A group of strangers undergo a series of events quite fantastic to stay alive. It also has tones of the Agatha Christie classic, And Then There Were None. Also from Lost. We must also bear in mind that it is the official adaptation of a popular American series of the 70s that bears the same name. The series had a mysterious host who invited a certain number of guests. Each guest underwent a personal fantasy, which invariably took on a life of its own and gave a life lesson to both the participant and the spectators. The stories were extravagant, dark, twisted and were always true to the saying that you should be careful what you want.

Roarke (Michael Peña) invites Gwen Olsen (Maggie Q), Melanie Cole (Lucy Hale), Patrick Sullivan (Austin Stowell), Brax (Jimmy O. Yang) and JD (Ryan Hansen) to the fantasy island for once. Lifetime experience Everyone chooses a different fantasy, thinking that everything is a game. The Brax and JD brothers just want to have a good time, Gwen regrets saying no to compromise and wants to change that, while Melanie wants an opportunity to take revenge on a childhood thug. Patrick wants to join the army, just like his father. Everyone gets exactly what they want. But when things get out of control and fantasy begins to come true, everyone begins to think they are better without that particular desire.

Things look interesting for a while. You want to know how wishes are fulfilled. But as the movie progresses and the stories begin to merge, the writing gets worse. It is as if the director and his team of writers, without being sure of what to do next, were choosing random chips from a hat. The emotions that were promised to us in what was promoted as a darkest horror reboot of the original series just don't land. Both the environment and the premise lent themselves to a wide range for all types of chaos, but they are underutilized. And then a surprise twist is added at the end in an attempt to be more intelligent, but it limits with the ridiculous and does not give the desired blow.

It is not explained how the mysterious forces do their magic on the island. The place could be Purgatory, but nothing concrete is explained to the spectators. Random characters, like something from a video game, keep appearing, which increases the illusion that none of that is real. We all have a backstory, but we are not given enough information to emotionally invest in viewers. The actors deliver what the script demands, but none of the performances stands out.

Sometimes, you feel dissatisfied even after eating a full meal because ingredient X is missing. That's exactly the problem with this movie too. The elusive factor X is that it simply does not exist …

