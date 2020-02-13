Fallon Sherrock: Queen of the Palace occupies a central place in the Premier League Darts Night Two | Darts news





Fallon Sherrock returns to action on Thursday night when he becomes the first woman to appear in the Premier League

All eyes will be on Fallon Sherrock when he heads to the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham to take the next step on a journey that still admits he leaves it pinching.

"It's amazing, it's crazy, I didn't think I would be the person who would do this," she says Sky sports, not for the first time in recent months.

The requests for interviews have been many and have come from all corners of the world while Sherrock prepares to become the first woman to play in the Premier League on Thursday night.

& # 39; The Queen of the Palace & # 39; will enter Night Two as the second of nine & # 39; Challengers & # 39; for this year's competition and accreditation requests to the PDC have resulted in a media room with excess subscription with L & # 39; Equip, Bloomberg and more wanting another piece of action.

Night two, Nottingham Rob Cross vs Nathan Aspinall Gerwyn Price vs Michael Smith Gary Anderson vs. Peter Wright Glen Durrant vs Fallon Sherrock Michael van Gerwen vs Daryl Gurney

"From the world, my normal life has just exploded: I am very busy, many opportunities have been presented to me and I am a familiar face," he adds, now counting Billie Jean King among the names to congratulate her, not once. but twice

"I have tried not to feel overwhelmed and not assimilate everything. I have not seen the wider massive impacts, I am focusing on darts and trying to put the rest in the back of my mind."

"This week's Premier League action is the first of several opportunities that have been presented to Sherrock since he opened a pair of big wins in the World Darts Championship, beating Ted Evetts to become the first woman to win To a man in the tournament.

To a large extent, she supported him by defeating the then number 11 in the world, Mensur Suljovic, before the trip came to an end with a loss to Chris Dobey in the third round.

If you believe that the 25-year-old single mother has been resting on her laurels, you would be very wrong: she has been quite busy since the exhibition requests have been flooded. He has partnered with former Italian international footballer Luca Toni, taken by 16 times world champion Phil Taylor and even faced Sky Sports & # 39; Wayne Mardle very own.

There has also been competitive action. After opting against the BDO Women's World Championship with doubts about an already reduced prize fund, he went to Q-School in an attempt to win his place on the PDC Tour.

Sherrock's exploits at Alexandra Palace were very inspiring, with a record of 16 women in total joining her to pursue the Tour cards on offer. It wasn't for Sherrock, but the four-time women's world champion, Lisa Ashton, succeeded and made her Pro Tour debut over the weekend. Sherrock insists that this is just one more step on the stairs.

"I have shown that we can do it. We can compete on equal terms, we just need more opportunities and the fact that Lisa has done it has proved it a little more."

"Playing against men is a good start. It's a good platform to start anyway because it shows that darts are a sport for both of us, many people think it's a men's sport."

For a woman who has overcome many things in her life, the disappointment of missing a two-year Tour card did not last long.

Two weeks ago, away from the television cameras and with a great goal in the back, he made his way through a field of more than 200 players to win a qualification for the UK Open that will see his share of the field in Minehead next month.

The World Series invitations were the first to fall, and Sherrock will be part of the fields later this year in New York, Copenhagen, Germany, New Zealand and a double header in Germany. But she is closer to her home in Milton Keynes than the world's media will see her coming into action soon as she takes her place in the Challenger on Thursday night.

If it remains to be seen the nickname of & # 39; Queen of the Palace & # 39 ;, the & # 39; Sherrock of Nottingham & # 39; It seems to have come alive during the last week as the city prepares to welcome the Premier League Darts tour.

The second night he will see Sherrock return to do, and chase, another portion of the story when he faces three-time BDO world champion Glen Durran, last week labeled as the best finalist in the game by Mardle, and a victory in his debut in the Premier League after the first stellar year on the PDC circuit.

It may have gone unnoticed, but none of the previous 10 guest players have won a victory. Faced with another historic moment, Sherrock doesn't get too carried away and has a plan.

"I would never go into a game hoping to lose, but I will play my normal game and I hope Glen plays his."

"If people want to press me so well, but I don't pressure myself, that's where the pressure comes from."

"I won't think who I'm playing with or how big the place is. I'm just excited to get there."

Sherrock's opportunities are abundant, but there are broader questions about the female game and how it grows. Commentator Rod Studd has rated female darts as the next area of ​​growth for the sport, but there is still nothing concrete about the PDC in terms of commitment to a women's tour or a tournament beyond the World Championship qualifiers.

Paraphrasing the mantra of PDC President Barry Hearn, "It doesn't matter who you are if you are good enough and win your place to play," and it has a lot of merit, Sherrock's two victories in Ally Pally and Ashton's Q- School feats underline that.

But it is a kind of contradiction. By creating the two women's qualifiers for the World Championship, approving the women's places in the Grand Slam of Darts and now inviting Sherrock to the Premier League and the World Series, an opportunity has been created where there were none before.

Sherrock has no illusions about taking advantage of the opportunities presented to him, but what is next for the female game?

"The more women hit men with luck, that will bring us more opportunities and the possibilities are endless as to what can happen."

"If (the opportunity for a women's tour) came, I wouldn't reject it or anything like that. It would be great, but I don't want to sit there and get too excited or get too far ahead of something people say.

"We are not 100 percent sure of what is going to happen, so I am not going to jump at anything and start thinking about what could happen. I am just taking one step at a time and I will take any opportunity that I can.

"I don't see it as a men's sport because women also play."

"It's an open sport. It's a good starting point (women who play against men) that we've had the opportunity to do and show that we can beat them."

Sherrock can and has. On Thursday night, the world will be attentive to see if it can do it again.

