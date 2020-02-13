Fallon Sherrock denied the historic victory in the Premier League Darts | Darts news

Fallon Sherrock becomes the first woman to appear in the Premier League and produces immaculate darts in the draw against Glen Durrant







Fallon Sherrock was forced into an entertaining raffle by Glen Durrant

The global feel of Fallon Sherrock darts surprised the Premier League crowd in Nottingham when Glen Durrant caught her with a dramatic 6-6 draw Thursday night.

Sherrock, the 25-year-old Milton Keynes who rose to fame with her feats in the world championship where she became the first woman to win a game at Alexandra Palace, led 6-4 but Durrant scored 70 in the final leg to break the shot and snatch a tie.

"I loved every minute. I'm so happy to be able to play again on the big stage. It's been amazing," said Sherrock, who gained worldwide fame after beating Ted Evetts and the 11th seed Mensur Suljovic to reach the last 32 in the December World Cup said Sky sports.

"I am speechless because everyone came and it is amazing. I simply thank everyone who is here supporting. I am very grateful."

Superstar Sherrock greets the crowd of Nottingham after Duzza attracts her.

Speaking of what comes next for her, Sherrock added: "I am opening up opportunities all the time, so obviously I am excited to see what 2020 holds for me."

"I can't wait for everything that comes and I love this right now."

Life has not been the same for Sherrock, who prepared for his Premier League debut as Challenger playing on the exhibition circuit.

1:16 Sherrock received a big ovation from the Nottingham crowd Sherrock received a big ovation from the Nottingham crowd

The three-time BDO world champion, Durrant, was greeted by a chorus of teasing from the pro-Sherrock crowd in a crowded Motorpoint Arena, but once the action began, the Middlesbrough man quickly adapted to his pace.

The 49-year-old man hoped to be booed every time he finished, and he was not wrong. He did well to keep the shot thanks to D16 in the opening leg.

Results of the second night: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham Rob cross 7-5 Nathan Aspinall Gerwyn Price 6-6 Michael Smith Gary Anderson 6-6 Peter Wright Glen Durrant 6-6 Fallon Sherrock Daryl Gurney 1-7 Michael van Gerwen

The former mobile hairdresser settled very well and nailed the top for an excellent 14-dart leg before Durrant went ahead 2-1 after sinking D8.

Durrant, in making his first Premier League campaign, had admitted that he feared the game, and Sherrock was showing signs that he would not be overwhelmed in the least while holding D8 with his last dart in his hand.

A good shot of 14 darts from Durrant put him 3-2 ahead and he missed five darts for a break in the next leg with Sherrock calm to find D9.

0:20 Sherrock broke Durrant on the seventh leg to drive Motorpoint Arena crazy Sherrock broke Durrant on the seventh leg to drive Motorpoint Arena crazy

He then lit it in the seventh stage with a perfectly synchronized 12-dart leg, finishing 92 (Bullseye, 6, D18) to send the sand to the pandemonium.

Durrant failed with three at the top to allow Sherrock to enter and sank 60 in two darts to advance 5-3. & # 39; The Sherrock of Nottingham & # 39; He seemed to be heading for another monumental victory.

After nine consecutive lost darts to double, Durrant found that D16 moved within a Sherrock leg, but three more expensive darts at the same double gave him the opportunity to leave the stage undefeated, which he gladly accepted when hitting D18.

Durrant held the shot in the next leg to send the game to the decisive stretch in which Sherrock threw for the game, but Duzza took 70 for a portion of the loot.

0:42 Durrant denied Sherrock another historic night on the last leg Durrant denied Sherrock another historic night on the last leg

Durrant paid tribute to his opponent, who had the vociferous endorsement of the Nottingham crowd.

"All credit goes to Fallon," he said. "She just had the most incredible two months. That consolidated it."

"Playing in the Premier League … that was the hardest game I've ever had."

"Playing Fallon Sherrock on that stage is much harder than I expected. I'm very lucky to get the draw."

2:11 Wayne Mardle and Laura Turner were impressed with Sherrock's debut in the Premier League as Challenger Wayne Mardle and Laura Turner were impressed with Sherrock's debut in the Premier League as Challenger

View daily Darts news at skysports.com/darts, our mobile app and our Twitter account @skysportsdarts.

Night three, February 20: Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff Peter Wright vs Rob cross Jonny Clayton vs Michael Smith Michael van Gerwen vs Nathan Aspinall Daryl Gurney vs Gerwyn Price Glen Durrant vs Gary Anderson

Premier League coverage continues on Thursday, February 20 in Cardiff at 7pm on Main event of Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports with Jonny & # 39; The Ferret & # 39; Clayton vs. Michael Smith. Don't forget, coverage continues every Thursday until the Play-Offs in London on May 21.