Fallon Sherrock denied historic success in the Premier League Darts | Darts news

Fallon Sherrock becomes the first woman to appear in the Premier League and produces immaculate darts when Glen Durrant attracts her.







Fallon Sherrock was forced into an entertaining raffle by Glen Durrant

The global sensation of the Fallon Sherrock darts captivated the Premier League in Nottingham after keeping Glen Durrant in a 6-6 draw Thursday night.

Sherrock, 25, of Milton Keynes, rose to fame with her feats in Worlds, where she became the first woman to win a fight at Alexandra Palace.

He quickly gained worldwide fame after beating Ted Evetts and the eleventh planter, Mensur Suljovic, receiving support on Hollywood social networks A-lister Sarah-Jessica Parker and tennis legend Billie Jean King.

Life has not been the same since it is now a basic element in the exhibition circuit and has a regular demand for interviews.

The three-time BDO world champion, Durrant, was greeted by a chorus of teasing from the pro-Sherrock crowd in a crowded Motorpoint Arena, but once the action began, the Middlesbrough man quickly adapted to his pace.

The 49-year-old man hoped to be booed every time he finished, and he was not wrong. He did well to keep the shot thanks to D16 in the opening leg.

Results of the second night: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham Rob cross 7-5 Nathan Aspinall Gerwyn Price 6-6 Michael Smith Gary Anderson 6-6 Peter Wright Glen Durrant 6-6 Fallon Sherrock Daryl Gurney Come Michael van Gerwen

The former mobile hairdresser settled very well and nailed the top for an excellent 14-dart leg before Durrant went ahead 2-1 after sinking D8.

Durrant, in making his first Premier League campaign, had admitted that he feared the game, and Sherrock was demonstrating that he was not going to be overwhelmed in the least while holding D8 with his last dart in his hand.

A good shot of 14 darts from Durrant put him 3-2 ahead and he missed five darts for a break in the next leg with Sherrock calm to find D9.

He then lit it in the seventh stage with a perfectly synchronized 12-dart leg, finishing 92 (Bullseye, 6, D18) to send the sand to the pandemonium.

Durrant failed with three at the top to allow Sherrock to enter and sank 60 in two darts to advance 5-3 and & # 39; The Sherrock of Nottingham & # 39; He seemed to be heading for another monumental victory.

After nine consecutive lost darts in the double, Durrant found that D16 was moving inside a Sherrock leg, but three more expensive darts in D16 of Boro pitcher gave Sherrock a tie at least, which he did when hitting D18.

Durrant sustained the launch in the next section to send it to the decisive section in which Durrant took 70 for a part of the loot.

Night three, February 20: Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff Peter Wright vs Rob cross Jonny Clayton vs Michael Smith Michael van Gerwen vs Nathan Aspinall Daryl Gurney vs Gerwyn Price Glen Durrant vs Gary Anderson

