Fall of the Huntington Beach tsunami siren due to a time zone error – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML60542a78f6a776414a42f66f499dcf8111% %MINIFYHTML60542a78f6a776414a42f66f499dcf8112%

– A time zone error was to blame for an emergency siren and a tsunami warning system that went off by mistake last week in Huntington Beach, waking residents from their sleep in the hours before dawn.

Around 4 a.m. on Friday, February 7, the city's emergency siren system was suddenly activated, with sirens ringing from the eight Huntington Beach fire stations.

%MINIFYHTML60542a78f6a776414a42f66f499dcf8113% %MINIFYHTML60542a78f6a776414a42f66f499dcf8114%

At that time, firefighters and police officers jumped into social networks to assure residents that there was no emergency and that the sirens had sounded by mistake.

%MINIFYHTML60542a78f6a776414a42f66f499dcf8115% %MINIFYHTML60542a78f6a776414a42f66f499dcf8116%

On Thursday, the Huntington Beach Police Department confirmed that the sirens were activated because the system had been incorrectly configured at Greenwich Mean Time, as opposed to Pacific Standard Time.

The alarm should sound like a test at 12 p.m. February 7: a test alarm occurs at noon on the first Friday of each month.

However, the error was due to a software update.

"The time zone was incorrect due to a software update, which was inadvertently,quot; live "before staff received training," police wrote in a press release. "City staff has now been trained to use the new software, and we are ready to test the equipment."

The system, which was disconnected after the error, is brought back online on Thursday morning. At some point on Thursday morning, the city will conduct what it calls a "growl,quot; test that will last only a few seconds.

"Most of our residents will not hear this test, and it will be done to ensure that the sirens are working and that the update of our system is operational," the city said.

Residents are urged to enroll in ALERT OC, which is the Orange County mass emergency wireless notification system. ALERT OC is where real emergency alerts are sent.