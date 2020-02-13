Facebook starts a fact-finding partnership with Reuters – Latest news

%MINIFYHTMLf7a6e13dda8e893d5f118ff0f94d51c911% %MINIFYHTMLf7a6e13dda8e893d5f118ff0f94d51c912%

Facebook Inc has reached an agreement with the Reuters news agency, a unit of Thomson Reuters Corp, to verify the content published on the social media platform and its Instagram photo sharing application.

Under pressure to eliminate false news on its platform before the US presidential elections. In the US, Facebook started a US pilot program. UU. In December to detect the wrong information faster.

The measure came after the US intelligence agencies. UU. They said social media platforms were used in a campaign of Russian cyber influence aimed at interfering in the 2016 US elections, a claim that Moscow has denied.

%MINIFYHTMLf7a6e13dda8e893d5f118ff0f94d51c913% %MINIFYHTMLf7a6e13dda8e893d5f118ff0f94d51c914%

A newly created unit at Reuters will verify the photos, videos, headlines and other content generated by users for the US Facebook audience in English and Spanish, the news agency said in a statement. The financial terms were not disclosed.

%MINIFYHTMLf7a6e13dda8e893d5f118ff0f94d51c915% %MINIFYHTMLf7a6e13dda8e893d5f118ff0f94d51c916%

Facebook works with seven other fact-finding partners in the United States, including the Associated Press and Agence France-Presse.

