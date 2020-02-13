Facebook postpones the launch of the EU dating service: Regulator – Latest news

%MINIFYHTML2964e26eac181c58953379907ec9557911% %MINIFYHTML2964e26eac181c58953379907ec9557912%

Facebook has postponed the launch of its new dating services in the European Union scheduled for Thursday after the Irish Data Protection Commissioner (DPC), the company's main regulator in the block, expressed concern about the launch .

The social network announced the launch of services in the United States in September. They allow users to integrate their Instagram accounts with the Facebook dating profile and add Instagram followers to their "Secret Crush,quot; lists.

The DPC of Ireland, the main regulator in the European Union for several of the world's largest technology companies, including Facebook, said they informed him about the launch of February 13 on February 3 and was very worried about receiving so little notice.

The DPC said in a statement that these concerns were further aggravated when documentation on impact assessments of data protection or decision-making processes that Facebook had undertaken was not provided.

To speed up the process, DPC officials conducted an inspection at the offices of Facebook Ireland in Dublin on February 10 and gathered documentation, he said.

"Facebook Ireland informed us last night that they had postponed the launch of this function," said the regulator, who has several privacy investigations open on Facebook and its subsidiaries of WhatsApp and Instagram.

"It is really important that we have the correct launch of Facebook Dating, so we are taking a little more time to make sure the product is ready for the European market," Facebook told Reuters.

"We have worked carefully to create strong privacy safeguards, and we have shared this information with the IDPC before the European launch," said a Facebook spokeswoman.

