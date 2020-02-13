Facebook can have 275 million duplicate accounts worldwide – Latest news

Facebook has approximately 275 million duplicate accounts of its 2.50 billion monthly active users as of December 31, 2019, the social networking site said in its latest annual report.

"As of December 31, 2019, we had 2.50 billion MAU (monthly active users), an increase of 8 percent since December 31, 2018. Users in India, Indonesia and the Philippines represented key sources of growth in 2019, in relation to the same period in 2018 …

"In the fourth quarter of 2019, we estimate that duplicate accounts may have accounted for approximately 11 percent of our global MAUs. We believe that the percentage of duplicate accounts is significantly higher in developing markets such as the Philippines and Vietnam, compared to the most developed markets, "he said.

%MINIFYHTML79c71abc4bea4bbb151dd3c2c3fd8f2811% %MINIFYHTML79c71abc4bea4bbb151dd3c2c3fd8f2812%

According to Facebook, a duplicate account is one that the user maintains in addition to his main account.

Although the "false,quot; accounts have been divided into two categories, the accounts erroneously classified by the user, where users have created personal profiles for a company, organization or non-human entity, such as a pet and infringing accounts, which represent the profiles of user that the site determines that they are intended to be used for purposes that violate the terms of service of FB, such as sending spam.

"The estimates of duplicate and false accounts are based on an internal review of a limited sample of accounts, and we apply a meaningful judgment in making this determination," he explained.



Duplicate and false accounts are very difficult to measure at scale and the actual number of duplicate and false accounts may vary significantly from estimates, he added.

The networking site said that in the fourth quarter of 2019, it is estimated that fake accounts may have accounted for approximately 5 percent of its worldwide MAUs.

Global DAUs (daily active users) increased 9 percent to 1.66 billion on average during December 2019 from 1.52 billion in December 2018.

Users in India, Indonesia and the Philippines represented key sources of growth in DAU during December 2019, relative to the same period in 2018.