Exiled Uyghurs fear the spread of the coronavirus in the fields of China | News

Members of China's Uyghur minority living in exile are sounding the alarm about the risk of spreading the coronavirus in camps within the country, where NGOs say Beijing has arrested hundreds of thousands of people.

So far, official figures published by Chinese state media are not a cause for great concern about the outbreak of COVID-19 in the northeast region of Xinjiang, which is home to the Uyghurs, a Muslim minority who speaks a Turkish language.

It is far from the epicenter of the outbreak and so far only 55 cases have been reported in the region. The first patients who fully recovered in the region have already left the hospital, according to official media.

More than 1,100 people have died in China due to the coronavirus epidemic, although most deaths and infections have been in the central province of Hubei, whose capital, Wuhan, is the epicenter of the outbreak.

But representatives of the Uighur diaspora warn that there is a real reason to fear a rapid spread of the coronavirus in the controversial Chinese camps.

The virus spreads from person to person through scattered drops when sneezing or coughing, and confining large groups of people together, possibly without adequate access to water and soap that kills germs, will increase the likelihood of an outbreak.

China has gathered an estimated one million Uighurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic minorities in detention camps, say NGOs and experts, and little is known about the conditions within them.

Beijing insists that the camps are "vocational training centers,quot; necessary to combat "terrorism."

"People are starting to panic. Our families are there, dealing with the camps and the virus, and we don't know if they have enough to eat or if they have masks," said Dilnur Reyhan, a French sociologist of Uyghur origin.

Uighurs of Muslim ethnicity carry a woman who passed out during a protest in Urumqi, in Xinjiang Province, in the extreme west of China, on July 7, 2009 (Peter Parks / AFP)

A petition published on Change.org signed by more than 3,000 people urges the closure of the camps to reduce the threat.

There have also been hashtag campaigns on social networks such as #VirusThreatInThecamps and # WHO2Urumqi to urge the World Health Organization (WHO) to send a delegation to the city of Xinjiang.

"We must not wait until news of hundreds of coronavirus-related deaths in the camps before reacting," says the petition.

"As China continues to struggle to contain the virus in Wuhan, we can easily assume that the virus will spread rapidly through the camps and will affect millions if we don't give the alarm now."

Regional authorities in Xinjiang did not respond to an AFP consultation on measures taken to prevent the spread of the virus in the camps.

The Uyghur World Congress (WUC), one of several groups representing the Uyghurs outside of China, said it was very concerned "that if no measures are taken to further limit the spread of this virus, it could quickly infect a large number of people "in Xinjiang.

"These people are in a vulnerable and weakened state due to the abuses and ill-treatment of the Chinese government," said President Dolkun Isa.

"This has further aggravated the suffering of the Uyghurs, as our friends and family are now in greater danger."

French immunologist Norbert Gualde said it was impossible to say "precisely under what conditions live the Uyghurs and other detainees in the Chinese camps."

"There are good reasons to think that his detention is synonymous with promiscuity imposed, stress and fear, all the circumstances that favor the transmission of a virus among those who are forced to remain incarcerated," he said.