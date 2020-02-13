Ewan McGregor despises Selfie: he is heartless and embarrassing

Wenn

The actor of & # 39; Christopher Robin & # 39; he hates when fans ask to take selfies with him, explaining that he would rather talk with them than take pictures.

Up News Info –

Ewan McGregor He admitted that he moved from Britain to get away from fanatics who love selfies.

The Scottish actor, who now lives in Los Angeles, told the Americans "Sunday sitting"Podcast who got tired of walking through London with his head down trying to avoid eye contact with those who might ask for a click.

%MINIFYHTML4c4c5325469e5bde717e2d874cac22ee11% %MINIFYHTML4c4c5325469e5bde717e2d874cac22ee12%

The "TrainspottingThe "selfies with the star mark were" heartless and shameful "and that fans didn't mind what they cared about, but just wanted a photo instead of a conversation.

"As an actor, they must put themselves in the place of other people and if they cannot be in the world, then their work is not based on anything," he explained. "I don't want to have to not walk on the street. There are some places where it's easier to do than others."

Revealing that that's why he moved to Los Angeles, he adds: "I found it harder in London, and I probably don't live in London anymore, maybe as a result. I realized that when I was going somewhere I would only be walking very fast with the head down. "

"I am always happy to talk to people if they want to come and talk about my work, I really am, but it became selfies with people."

"There is no conversation, there is no communication. Everything is that someone shows up and wants a picture, so you stand up and take the picture and they are happy and leave."

Ewan, 48, revealed that he dislikes selfies so much that he would even prefer fans to tell him that his films are terrible than asking for a photo.

"It's a soulless thing," the "Birds of Prey: And the fabulous emancipation of a Harley Quinn"the actor reflected." There is no exchange of anything. While it used to be & # 39; Oh, I saw you in that movie & # 39 ;. Even if people didn't like something, especially in Scotland, they'd get & # 39; that movie you were in was crap by the way & # 39 ;. "

"At least there was some kind of exchange and that is more satisfying for both parties, I think. But that became just the selfie now."