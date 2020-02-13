Every shocking thing you forgot about Fifty Shades of Gray

Taylor-Johnson did not return to the franchise, at least in part because of her problems working with James, who exercised as much creative control as she could, even bringing her husband, Niall Leonard, To write the script of the sequels, Fifty darker shadows Y Fifty tones released.

"We would have adequate barneys on the set," Taylor-Johnson reminded Goalkeeper magazine in 2015. "I am not confrontational, but it was about finding a path between the two of us, satisfying his vision of what he had written and my need to visualize this person on the screen."

She also said The Hollywood reporter In 2015, James "would be the first to say it wasn't easy. It wasn't easy. But we got there. I think we both felt it was an incredibly painful process." James said in an appearance on MSNBC that "people are going to crash, and that is exactly what happened."

Opening to sunday time In 2017, Taylor-Johnson said he didn't regret making the movie, per se, "because that would just end me. With the benefit of hindsight, would I go through that again? Of course not." d be crazy. "

Taylor-Johnson continued: "I like them all, and I get very confused when they don't like me. James confused me a lot. I don't understand when I can't navigate a person, when there's no synergy."