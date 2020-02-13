Eva Mendes survives thanks to Ryan Gosling's "incredible" cooking skills

WENN / Dominic Chan

Praising his partner in a rare sincere confession, the actress of & # 39; Other Guys & # 39; reveals what the actor of & # 39; La La Land & # 39; In the kitchen she is something more than her, who is only cooking vegetables and juices and making rice.

Up News Info –

Eva Mendes He has revealed a secret about how he "survives" without any cooking skills. After reveling in the delicious clean food you just ate, the "2 Fast 2 Furious"The actress revealed in a rare sincere confession that her lifelong boyfriend Ryan Gosling He is really a good chef.

The 45-year-old actress came out with the revelation when a fan responded to her post on Tuesday, February 11 on Instagram that saw her enjoying a heart-shaped macaroni made by a catering company. The fan wrote in the comments section: "I love macaroni, what else did they do there and you and Ryan cook?" To which she replied: "Ryan is an amazing chef and baker."

%MINIFYHTMLb38aa2d663e7fcf7b1f4214bc24b3eed11% %MINIFYHTMLb38aa2d663e7fcf7b1f4214bc24b3eed12%

<br />

A fan asked if his partner was good at cooking.

Mendes went on to talk more about him "La La Land"Actor's cooking skills." For the real ones. Amazing. No kidding, "he insisted before confessing his own abilities." I'm not sure what I do is cook. It's more like steaming vegetables and making juices and making rice. He really cooks. I survive. "

Mendes confessed that Ryan Gosling is actually a good chef.

The "Ghost Rider"The interaction of the actress with her followers did not stop there. When another person asked her for advice on" clean meals "to" stay fit and healthy, "she reacted by sharing:" Oh, I hear you, my mother mate! "I try to keep myself clean by eating quinoa and salads." He added: "Salmon is the only meat I eat and eat eggs. I'm not vegetarian but I'm close. I eat a little the same thing every day."

Another asked for advice to keep fit.

"BUT where I totally leave the road is when it comes to candy," continued the mother of two children. "I just lose all the self-control. I'm really working on it because sugar is obviously not good. Sugar is not my friend. And I need to let it go. But it's a process. Besides, I'm not sure how old your children are, but mine at 3 and 5 and there's really no way to sit when I'm with them. "

"Then they help me keep moving ALL day," he added. "Then, three days a week, I take advantage of my time in the gym. Oh! And I take a lot of supplements. Omega 3 and CoQ10 are my two favorites. I hope that helps! But it's a struggle to continue on the road to well-being for me. " It is a daily practice. "

Mendes answered the fan question.

Mendes has been in a relationship with Gosling since 2011. They share two daughters, Esmeralda, 5, and Amada, 3. The couple has always been private about their family life, but in September 2019, "the place Beyond the Pines"The actress talked about them giving priority to night dates." It takes a lot of preparation, "he admitted.

"You must prepare it and make sure you have everything aligned," Mendes added in the interview with Mario Lopez Y Hoover kit in daily access. "Fortunately, we have a lot of family support. My family lives here. His family comes, they live in Canada, but they come all the time and stay for a long time, and he is very welcome."