Eva Marcille impresses fans with a message about treason and closure

Eva Marcille managed to impress many fans with a motivating message that she decided to share in her social media account. It's about betrayal and how to heal yourself and find the inner closure.

Check out the message he shared in his IG account below.

Someone told Eva: ‘I filed for divorce on Monday. It hurts because we have ten children. I needed to see this. "

Another grateful follower said: Dios My God! I needed to read this today. It's crazy how people who hurt you can continue their lives without regrets or shame of apologies. Thanks for sharing. & # 39;

Someone else posted this: ‘This arrived just in time for me. This trip is very difficult, but God! The pain was different when you thought the person was solid. "

A follower said: Dios My God! this is very accurate for me right now … I love you, Eva, you are the best. "

Another fan wrote: ‘@evamarcille, did you talk to my bishop? He is teaching this tonight in the study of the Bible. "

A diehard fan posted the following message in the comments: it helps tremendously and saves a lot of energy. If the person who violated it assumes responsibility. Even if they never apologize. But for them to apologize is also the Big Bang! Seeking closure is only part of the cure. Doing it alone is a form of self-torture, because you didn't violate yourself. "

Somoene more said: ‘Yes, but if I really cared, I need to close them knowing why. I just don't care about forced apologies. "

Apart from this, Eva recently publicly praised her husband, Mike Sterling, on social media. She republished one of her own messages, and addressed the love for justice.

Fans praised the couple and wished them the best.



