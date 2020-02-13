Ethiopia approves controversial law that stops the "hate speech,quot; | News

%MINIFYHTML5604ed2e24355b888cb3d9895f7b886611% %MINIFYHTML5604ed2e24355b888cb3d9895f7b886612%

The Ethiopian parliament passed a law that punishes "hate speech,quot; and "misinformation,quot; with heavy fines and long prison sentences, despite human rights groups saying it undermines freedom of expression months before an important election .

Nearly 300 lawmakers voted in favor of the bill on Thursday, with 23 votes against and two abstentions.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML5604ed2e24355b888cb3d9895f7b886613% %MINIFYHTML5604ed2e24355b888cb3d9895f7b886614%

The new law defines hate speech as a rhetoric that fuels discrimination "against individuals or groups because of their nationality, ethnic and religious affiliation, sex or disability."

%MINIFYHTML5604ed2e24355b888cb3d9895f7b886615% %MINIFYHTML5604ed2e24355b888cb3d9895f7b886616%

The new law allows fines of up to 100,000 Ethiopian Birr ($ 3,100) and imprisonment for up to five years for anyone who shares or creates publications on social networks that are considered as a result of violence or disruption of public order.

The law, however, says that "dissemination,quot; does not include liking or labeling such content on social networks.

Lawmakers said the law is necessary because existing legal provisions did not address hate speech and misinformation, and said it will not affect the rights of citizens.

"Ethiopia has become a victim of misinformation," said lawmaker Abebe Godebo. "The country is a land of diversity and this bill will help balance those diversities."

Several lawmakers who opposed the bill said it violates a constitutional guarantee of freedom of expression.

Critics accuse PM Abiy Ahmed of authoritarian tendencies, including enclosing political opponents (File: Reuters)

Ethnic tensions

Ethiopia has been experiencing sometimes deadly ethnic violence since June 2018, shortly after the Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed He announced radical political reforms for which he was later awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

Ahmed has been praised for the reforms that hope to foster a more open political and media environment. But domestic critics accuse him of authoritarian tendencies, such as locking up political opponents.

The government says it is necessary to legislate against hate speech, because it has been partly blamed for the increase in ethnic violence in the nation of East Africa.

Tensions are expected to increase before the historic elections to be held in August.

International rights groups say the law creates a legal means for the government to choke opponents.

"Politicians or activists or others will be forced to be cautious, fearful that their speech may fall into the definition of hate speech or be considered false information," said Amnesty International Ethiopian researcher Fisseha Tekle.

In December, Human Rights Watch (HRW) warned that the law could "significantly reduce freedom of expression,quot; in the country.

"Ethiopia should eliminate the legal provisions that restrict freedom of expression, not add more vague provisions that run the risk of stifling critical public debate on important issues," said Laetitia Bader of HRW at that time.