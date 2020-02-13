Esteban Granero with the aim of bringing artificial intelligence to football | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLd982f05c0c549ce22873d6474fcd7d8d11% %MINIFYHTMLd982f05c0c549ce22873d6474fcd7d8d12%





Esteban Granero founded Olocip in 2015

Esteban Granero is the product of one of the most prestigious youth academies in the world. He played on the same Real Madrid team as Cristiano Ronaldo and Kaka, was praised by José Mourinho and spent more than a decade competing at the highest level.

%MINIFYHTMLd982f05c0c549ce22873d6474fcd7d8d13% %MINIFYHTMLd982f05c0c549ce22873d6474fcd7d8d14%

But it is as a pioneer in artificial intelligence that the 32-year-old player hopes to make his most lasting impression in football.

%MINIFYHTMLd982f05c0c549ce22873d6474fcd7d8d15% %MINIFYHTMLd982f05c0c549ce22873d6474fcd7d8d16%

For the past five years, while representing Real Sociedad, Espanyol and Marbella FC as a player, Granero, who had previously been in the Premier League with QPR, has been working as founder and CEO of Olocip, a Madrid . specialized consultancy in the development and application of artificial intelligence in sports.

Esteban Granero's company, Olocip, uses artificial intelligence models to help clubs make better decisions about transfers, tactics and injury prevention.

"As a player within the clubs, I could see every day the amount of data we had available, how we were using them and the results we obtained from them," Granero explains to Sky sports. "I began to think that we could do much more with what we had and that's how it started.

"From there, I began to investigate and ask people in the field how artificial intelligence could be applied using football statistics and how those statistics, in addition to being used to look back at what already happened, could be used to look at forward and make predictions about the future that could help clubs and players make better decisions.

"In the first years after starting the company, we dedicated our time to the research and development of our analytical tools. All the tools we created did not exist before, so we had to start everything from scratch, but that means the technology that we use is exclusive for us. "

Granero made 96 appearances for Real Madrid, scoring five goals

Olocip now aims to serve as an artificial intelligence department for clubs. His team of scientists, "we have the best in Europe working on artificial intelligence," says Barn, processes large amounts of data and uses complex algorithms to provide predictive support primarily in the areas of player recruitment, injury prevention and tactics.

"What sets us apart from other companies is that our model is designed to look forward," says Barn. "You can use the data to ask what happened, or you can change the question: What will happen? What should I do to ensure that what I want to happen happens?

"For example, when you are going to sign a player, you can use artificial intelligence not only to look at their past performances but also to ask how they will perform for you. Then, if you have two players who have performed at a similar level, one in The Bundesliga and another in the Premier League, our model can show which player will perform better in the context of his team.

"Then, tactically, we can provide solutions in terms of preparation.

Barn divides his time between playing soccer and running Olocip

"When you enter a game, you want to know how your opponent will play, how certain players will do it in certain situations and which opposition players will be able to hurt you and which ones won't."

"Our tools can help with that, and we also have software that can analyze what happens in real time during a game and predict what could happen next. As a coach, we can provide guidance on the best decisions to take in order to reach your goals. goals and get the result you want. "

It is an attractive prospect for clubs looking for the & # 39; marginal gains & # 39; sacred that can raise them above their rivals, but is football, a sport with so many variables, really ready to rely on artificial intelligence?

Barn in action for QPR in a Premier League match against Everton

"There are many people in the industry with open arms, those who understand what you are doing and how you can help them, but of course there are always others who are more skeptical," says Granero, who recently became the first active player to join to the advisory council of the World Football Summit.

"When we find a resistance like that, it always works the same way. What we do is make it clear that our models are purely scientific and mathematical. So, when we say that if this player goes to Arsenal, for example, he will score between five and seven goals, it's not because we have a crystal ball, it's because, scientifically, you can learn from what happened in the past to provide a probable prediction for the future.

🚨 NEW ASSOCIATION!

⁣⁣

✅@ eGranero11, first active player to join the @WFSummit Advisory Council, one of the most important institutions in the football industry⁣⁣

⁣⁣

CEONour CEO will be a technology advisor who will contribute to the development of the football industry through #AI pic.twitter.com/Zv2JqQ0Kgx – Olocip (@Olocip_Lab) February 1, 2020

"Some people are not used to this type of analysis, but we don't want to replace people who work in clubs, just help them."

Olocip is already working with several high-level clubs across Europe, their identities protected by confidentiality agreements, and although artificial intelligence is still treated with suspicion by some, Barn insists that the players themselves tend to respond positively to any technology that It can be displayed. To help your performances.

"Once they see it and understand it, players appreciate that it can give them an advantage," he says. "As a player, I know that being able to find out how big the risk of injury is before going out to train is an advantage. Technology can tell you if you shouldn't train today, or if you should just train gently, that information can be vital.

Some people are not used to this type of analysis, but we do not seek to replace people who work in clubs, just help them. Esteban Barn

"The advice we can give to the clubs can also be given to individual players. Then, a player could tell us that he has two teams competing to sign him. Which team would he play best on? Which team would score more goals? Which team? would you give him more time on the ball? Using artificial intelligence, we can provide answers to those questions. "

It is no secret that football has been slower than other sports to adopt technological advances over the years, but data analysis is now a common place among pyramid clubs and Barn feels that it will not be long before of the type of predictive services offered. by Olocip and other companies like this they become universally popular too.

"Artificial intelligence is already something that is part of our daily lives, when we are in the car, when we pick up the phone, when we go to the doctor," he says. "In football we are not there yet, but I am sure that in three, four or five years we will be there. With clubs, with players, with football institutions, it is something that is growing all the time."