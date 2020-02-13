Enter the fun and fabulous Kim Kardashian game room for your children

welcome to Kim Kardashian Y Kanye westThe playroom.

the keeping up with the Kardashians Star gave fans a tour of space through Instagram Stories on Wednesday.

While the 39-year-old reality star said fans often describe his home as "minimal," he said this was because they hadn't seen the room where northwest, Holy west, Chicago West Y West psalm to play.

Unlike the rest of your home, this area is full of splashes of color. Of course, it is also full of style. There is also an area for each of your children. For example, North can practice violin on the band's stage and finish their homework in the studio section. Similarly, Saint has an area full of his trucks, dinosaurs and LEGO, and Psalm has a nice and comfortable corner where he can enjoy his baby toys. There is also a fantasy area with an ice cream shop and a grocery store for Chicago. The store even has a working conveyor belt and a cash register.