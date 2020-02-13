Enrique Iglesias shares first look at the newborn baby

Wenn

The hitmaker & # 39; Hero & # 39; confirms the arrival of his third son with his wife Anna Kournikova by posting a photo of him in the hospital attire while holding the bundle of joy.

Enrique Iglesias He confirmed the reports that he is a father again after his brother released the baby news during an interview in Chile.

Julio Iglesias, Jr. revealed that his brother was the father of three children earlier this week, and now the "Hero" singer has updated the story by posting a photo of himself holding the newborn in the hospital on Instagram.

"My Sunshine 01.30.2020", the 44-year-old star captioned the shot.

Enrique and his former partner, former tennis star anna Kournikova, are already parents of two-year-old twins, Nicholas and Lucy.

It is not yet known if the newborn is a boy or a girl.

The super-private couple did not even confirm reports that Anna was pregnant after being seen with what appeared to be a baby bump during a yacht trip off the coast of Miami, Florida, in January.

Enrique and Anna fell in love after meeting on the set of their music video "Escape" in 2001.