Elegant Escape tops Grand National Trial in Haydock | Racing news

Smart escape

Elegant Escape tops a field of 11 runners declared for the Great Unibet National Test in Haydock.

The position of Colin Tizzard has failed to put his head in front since the Grand National Welsh 2018 landed, but has played some first-class races, including the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

He could only finish sixth when he defended his crown at Chepstow at the end of December, but nevertheless he is one of the main contenders for the three-and-a-half mile performance on Saturday at Merseyside.

Paul Nicholls trusts Yala Enki, who claimed this award two years ago when he was trained by Venetia Williams. Master Ditcheat has not declared the favorite Truckers Lodge before publication.

Lord Du Mesnil bets on a fourth consecutive victory for Richard Hobson, while Lucinda Russell's national hero Grand For Arthur 2017, One For Arthur, warms up for another inclination in the spectacular Aintree.

Other applicants include Peter Smith winner of Marsh Chase of Sue Smith Vintage Clouds, The Two Friends of Nicky Martin, the winner of Charlie Hall Chase trained by Nigel Twiston-Davies, Ballyoptic and Geronimo of Sandy Thomson's courtyard.

The latter was just over seven lengths behind Vintage Clouds when he was third in Peter Marsh four weeks ago.

Thomson said: "It's a shame that Elegant Escape runs, because that leaves us on 10 stones, which means that Ryan (Mania) can't ride it. We've reserved Sean Quinlan to do it.

"We were delighted with his career at Peter Marsh. I know he is nine years old, but that was only his seventh hurdle race, so he still has no experience."

"We could have waited for the Eider in Newcastle next week. But the weights for that could go up, and we decided that we allowed him to take advantage of his opportunity on Saturday with little weight."

"He drives heavy terrain; the trip will go well, and he likes Haydock, so he has a lot in his favor."

Steely Addition (Philip Hobbs), Pobbles Bay (Evan Williams) and Smooth Stepper (Alex Hales) complete the lineup.