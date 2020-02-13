Dwyane Wade's ex-wife still refers to Zion / Zaya as & # 39; her son & # 39 ;!

Dwyane Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union made international news this week, after D Wade informed the world that his 12-year-old son, Zion, is now a woman, named Zaya.

Well, someone should tell Zion's mother, Siovaugn Funchess Wade. Because MTO News located Siovaughn's Instagram and, according to his page, still refers to Zion as his "son."

Siovaughn has not spoken publicly about Zion / Zaya, 12, and his gender transition. But she posted a picture of her two children, Zaire and Zion / Zaya, and her legend suggests that she still believes that Zion / Zaya is a man.

MTO News confirmed that the image was published a month after Gabrielle and Dwyane took Zaya / Zion to the Miami Gay Pride Parade. That was the first time that Dwyane and Gabby implied that Zaya / Zion can be transgender.

In the picture, Siovaughn wrote: "Children of my love!"

Siovaughn recently earned her PhD in biblical teachings and is a motivating Christian speaker. On his website he writes: "Dr. Siohvaughn L. Funches is a loving mother, recognized public speaker and author now published twice … She is enriched with the love of God and is a continuous support for women all over the world. world. globe. "

Also on her site, Siovaughn states that she is a "survivor of domestic violence." In the past, she accused her ex-husband Dwyane of assaulting her. It is not clear if his website refers to alleged abuses of Dwyane or another man.

This is what she wrote: