Dwyane Wade's ex-wife still refers to Zion / Zaya as & # 39; her son & # 39 ;!

Dwyane Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union made international news this week, after D Wade informed the world that his 12-year-old son, Zion, is now a woman, named Zaya.

Well, someone should tell Zion's mother, Siovaugn Funchess Wade. Because MTO News located Siovaughn's Instagram and, according to his page, still refers to Zion as his "son."

Siovaughn has not spoken publicly about Zion / Zaya, 12, and his gender transition. But she posted a picture of her two children, Zaire and Zion / Zaya, and her legend suggests that she still believes that Zion / Zaya is a man.

