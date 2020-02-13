Dwayne Johnson and Scarlett Johansson named Forbes as the best paid actor and actress

WENN / Instar / Avalon Celebrity

The star of & # 39; Jumanji: The Next Level & # 39; beats Chris Hemsworth and Robert Downey Jr. for the title, while the actress of & # 39; Marriage Story & # 39; He leads the list that includes Nicole Kidman and Jennifer Aniston.

February 13, 2020

Up News Info –

DwayneThe rock& # 39; Johnson and Scarlett Johansson They have topped the annual list of the highest paid Hollywood stars.

%MINIFYHTMLc98238bbaa0f2c6aeae79280e0c30ce011% %MINIFYHTMLc98238bbaa0f2c6aeae79280e0c30ce012%

The fighter turned into a 47-year-old movie fighter and the "Marriage history"The actress exceeded the last countdown of Forbes magazine, earning $ 89.4 million (£ 68 million) and $ 56 million (£ 43 million) respectively.

Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr.Indian star Akshay Kumar Y Jackie Chan join Johnson among the men who earn the most, while Sofia Vergara, Reese witherspoon, Nicole KidmanY Jennifer Aniston They make up the rest of the five women with the highest income.

Johnson and Johansson also topped the list last year.

The highest paid actors in the world of 2019

Dwayne Johnson (The rock) – $ 89.4 M Chris Hemsworth – $ 76.4 M Robert Downey Jr. – $ 66 million Akshay Kumar – $ 65 million Jackie Chan – $ 58 million Bradley Cooper– $ 57 million Adam Sandler – $ 57 million Chris Evans – $ 43.5 M Paul Rudd – $ 41 million Will Smith – $ 35 million

The highest paid actresses in the world of 2019

Scarlett Johansson – $ 56 million Sofia Vergara – $ 44.1 M Reese witherspoon – $ 35 million Nicole Kidman – $ 34 million Jennifer Aniston – $ 28 million Kaley Cuoco – $ 25 million Elisabeth Moss – $ 24 million Margot Robbie – $ 23.5 M Charlize Theron – $ 23 million Ellen Pompeo – $ 22 million

You can share this post!



Previous article Marlo Hampton says she is praying for Kenya Moore because it is a "sad case" Next article



Olivia Colman will star in front of Peter Sarsgaard in the directorial debut of Maggie Gyllenhaal