Dresden celebrates the 75th anniversary of the destruction of the city | Germany news

%MINIFYHTML640402063de83b6fd425bbe4f108276a11% %MINIFYHTML640402063de83b6fd425bbe4f108276a12%

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier urged the Germans to "defend democracy,quot; on Thursday, 75th anniversary of the destruction of Dresden in World War II, while the emboldened extreme right shakes the political establishment.

The anniversary has a complex legacy in Germany, where right-wing activists have long inflated the number of people killed in Allied airstrikes in an attempt to minimize the crimes of the Nazis.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML640402063de83b6fd425bbe4f108276a13% %MINIFYHTML640402063de83b6fd425bbe4f108276a14%

In a speech at the Dresden Palace of Culture, Steinmeier sought to strike a balance between remembering the 25,000 victims, while emphasizing Germany's responsibility for the war.

%MINIFYHTML640402063de83b6fd425bbe4f108276a15% %MINIFYHTML640402063de83b6fd425bbe4f108276a16%

Steinmeier warned against "political forces,quot; that sought to "manipulate history and abuse it as a weapon."

"Let's work together for a commemoration that focuses on the suffering of the victims and the bereaved, but also ask about the reasons for this suffering," he told an audience that included Prince Edward of the United Kingdom.

Later, Steinmeier joined thousands of residents to form a human chain of "peace and tolerance."

As in previous years, neo-Nazis gathered in Dresden to celebrate "funeral marches,quot; for the dead. Meanwhile, the far-right AfD party established an information booth to tell the supposed "truth,quot; about the bombings and demand a bigger monument for the victims.

Martyrdom

Hundreds of British and American planes hit Dresden with conventional and incendiary explosives from February 13 to 15, 1945.

Historians have calculated that the resulting fire storm killed some 25,000 people, mostly women and children, leaving the Baroque city known as "Florence on the Elbe,quot; in ruins and destroying its historic center, with 90 percent of the Destroyed buildings.

The devastation came to symbolize the horrors of war, as did the city of Coventry, heavily bombed in England, in which approximately 500 people died in firestorms after heavy Nazi bombings that destroyed around 4,000 homes.

View taken from the Dresden city hall of the destroyed old town after the Allied bombings on February 13-14, 1945. Approximately 25,000 people died and 90 percent of the city center became rubble, in two days of relentless bombing (Walter Hahn / AFP)

But in Germany, Dresden also became a focal point for neo-Nazis who gave the city a status of martyrdom that experts say is denied by historical events.

"The myth of the & # 39; city of innocence & # 39; is still alive," wrote the regional newspaper Saechsische Zeitung.

This year's anniversary is especially charged when Germany is reeling from a political scandal that broke out in the neighboring state of Thuringia last week, where an AfD-backed candidate was elected state prime minister for the first time.

Although he quickly resigned, the drama marked a coup d'etat for AfD, exposing the struggle of the main parties to maintain the firewall against a party that has asked Germany to stop atoning for its Nazi past.

In a nod to the Thuringian debacle, Steinmeier warned of vigilance against politicians trying to "destroy democracy from within."

"There is a clear border between a liberal democracy," he said, "and an authoritarian nationalist policy.

"We must all defend this border."

Inflated figures

Some observers have questioned whether the indiscriminate bombing of Dresden was justified so late in the war, an argument kidnapped by neo-Nazis eager to shift focus on the atrocities committed by the victors.

However, the Allied forces considered Dresden as a legitimate target on the eastern front because of its transport links and factories that support the German military machine.

There is a clear border between a liberal democracy and an authoritarian nationalist policy. We must all defend this border. Walter Steinmeier, German President

Immediately afterwards, Nazi propagandists claimed that more than 200,000 people had lost their lives in Dresden, but historical records showed from the beginning that they had simply added a zero to their estimates.

However, right-wing activists continue to cite tremendously high tolls.

AfD co-leader Tino Chrupalla told Der Spiegel weekly that his grandmother and father remembered seeing "mountains of bodies,quot; after the incendiary bomb.

He said he believes the victims added "around 100,000," which caused critics to accuse him of historical revisionism.

Founded only seven years ago, the alternative for Islam and anti-immigrant for Germany (AfD) has become the largest opposition party in the national parliament.

It is more popular in the formerly communist east of the east of the country. In the state of Dresden, Saxony, AfD ranked second in regional surveys last year.

Dresden's bombing survivor, Ursula Elsner, who was 14 when her mother dragged her to a safe place next to burning buildings, told Spiegel she was tired of the anniversary being misused for political gain.

The 89-year-old man wants the occasion to serve as a warning against war.

"This day belongs to us," he said.