Dramatic video shows the moment when the Metra Southwest train crashed into a car and injured four people in its hometown

– The surveillance video shows the moments before a collision between a Metra train and a car that left four people seriously injured on Wednesday night in their hometown.

The video shows the doors closing behind the car, hitting the trunk. The driver seems to hesitate before moving on. By then, it was too late, and the train crashed into the vehicle.

CAMPED IN THE CHAMBER: The Metra train crashed into a car on 87th Street and Pulaski Road last night, leaving four people seriously injured and stopping the SouthWest service line. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/j6lioMBKHj – Megan Hickey (@MeganHickeyTV) February 13, 2020

The accident happened on 87th Street and Pulaski and stopped the Southwest line.

The lawyer representing the families of five drivers who have been similarly trapped at this intersection says that the design of the doors causes drivers confusion.

The Fire Department said two people were sent to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. Two more were taken to the Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, and the conditions of those people were described as "serious."

The movement of incoming and outgoing trains stopped near Ashburn Station at 83rd Street and Central Park Avenue.

This intersection was the scene of a fatal accident in 2015. Two women were killed and four others were injured when a Metra train struck their vehicle.

They killed Juniel Kemp, 20, and Alexis Kemp, 18, both from Chicago, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

A 20-year-old man was seriously injured, and three others in the car, a 17-year-old man, a 17-year-old woman and a 3-year-old boy suffered injuries that are not life-threatening, the railway agency said.