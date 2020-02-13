Doja Cat leaves very little imagination in a thong barely visible

In the photos taken during his vacation in Hawaii, the creator of hits & # 39; Say So & # 39; She is doing some seductive poses in a black bikini that shows a lot of cleavage and a barely visible thong.

Doja Cat With his latest Instagram update, many people have fallen in love with his body. The rising rap star headed to the photo sharing platform to share a series of photos taken during his recent vacation in Hawaii, leaving very little to the imagination.

In one image, Doja cast a seductive look at the camera as she plunged into the water, while the other images showed her posing sexually in a black bikini that showed a lot of cleavage and a barely visible matching thong. Although rapper "Say So" tried to strategically place her legs to avoid any embarrassing setback in the locker room, she gave her followers a glimpse of her crotch in one of the photos.

"In Hawaii hitting the sky with this weather," Doja wrote in the caption.

His publication got more than a million likes from now on, since thousands of people went to the comments section to talk about it. Megan Thee Stallion I was among them, just writing "Okayyy" along with some heart-eyed emoticons. Lauren Jauregui, on the other hand, sprouted, "Um … Damn it." Not a few praised her for being real and showed her natural body.

Someone said: "The heat Natural appreciation of the body," as another commented: "And she did not edit her stretch marks." Another wrote: "You will make me angry. I mean it," while a different individual raved: "You are a jewel and these natural rocks, mom!"

Doja has been open about embracing her natural body and spreading body positivity. "If you think about it, nobody else has your body. Maybe your body is a bit similar to yours, but your body is completely unique," he said in an interview. "You will be completely unique because your complete pattern of your bone structure, your everything, is all you."

She added: "So a fake loot or not, do what makes you happy, but if you can appreciate who you are and appreciate your body, that's great. Yes, it's like number one."