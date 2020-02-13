Dodgers agree to pay Maeda a $ 1M commercial bond as part of the twin exchange – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLbf1335b0daae33df5190d70bac35451511% %MINIFYHTMLbf1335b0daae33df5190d70bac35451512%

NEW YORK (AP) – The Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to pay the $ 1 million allocation bonus of Kenta Maeda as part of their pitcher's exchange with the Minnesota Twins.

Los Angeles also agreed to pay the Twins $ 3 million to cover part of Maeda's salary and reimburse Minnesota for up to $ 7 million of their earned bonuses, according to information obtained by The Associated Press.

The maximum cost of Meada for the Twins would be $ 3,713,500 this year if you earn $ 13.15 million, your total if you reach your entire list and performance and bonus levels. Its maximum for Minnesota would be $ 12,586,500 in 2021 and $ 13.15 million in 2022 and & # 39; 23, a total exposure to the Twins of $ 42.6 million.

Los Angeles will pay $ 2,436,500 this year divided into 12 installments on the 15th and the last day of each month from April to September. The first four installments are $ 203,041.66 and the last eight are $ 203,041.67.

A final payment of $ 563,500 is due on June 30, 2021.

Meada was acquired with catcher Jair Camargo on Monday by right-handed Brusdar Graterol, outfielder Luke Raley and the B-round selection of the Twins' competitive balance in this year's amateur draft, 67th overall.

Maeda agreed before the 2016 season an eight-year contract for $ 25 million with the Dodgers that would have been worth $ 106.2 million if he had made at least 32 starts and released a minimum of 200 entries every year.

He has an annual salary of $ 3 million and an annual bonus of $ 150,000 if he is on the active opening day list. You can receive $ 6.5 million annually based on the beginnings: $ 1 million each for 15 and 20, and $ 1.5 million each for 25, 30 and 32 beginnings.

You can earn $ 3.5 million per season for tickets: $ 250,000 for 90 and each additional 10 to 190, and $ 750,000 for 200.

Meada reached 32 starts only in his first season with the Dodgers, when he threw 175 2/3 innings, which remains his top in the big leagues.

He earned $ 11.9 million in 2016, $ 7.9 million in 2017, $ 6.15 million in 2018 and $ 8.4 million last year. The total of $ 34.35 million was 65% of the $ 52.6 million he could have made.

