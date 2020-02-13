%MINIFYHTMLfa22e2248ed5593a8cfa02e637d138b111% %MINIFYHTMLfa22e2248ed5593a8cfa02e637d138b112%

UEFA hopes to help more young girls stay active and play football through new ones,

One-sex training sessions inspired by Disney movies and characters.

The Playmakers plan, which will initially be launched in seven European countries, including Scotland, this spring before launching across the continent, aims to provide a way to practice sports for girls between the ages of five and eight.

The first curriculum is a 10-week session inspired by Incredibles 2 Violet Parr and Elastigirl characters. It promises "to create an environment where imagination can be rampant as an iconic Disney story is told through movement and play."

The program is part of UEFA's Time for Action strategy, which began last year and runs until 2024 with the stated intention of doubling women's participation in football.

The first sessions of Playmakers will begin in Belgium next month.

UEFA Women's Soccer Director Nadine Kessler said: "Our ultimate goal is, first of all, to make them active and learn different types of movement before football arrives."

"But we would be very, very happy if the girls are so inspired and in love with the game that they want to continue their route."

"They will be able to do it through other Playmakers centers around them or in the next club that is nearby. We will indicate all possible opportunities to ensure that we provide them with a continuous path."

Global statistics identified by the University of Leeds Beckett show that 84 percent of girls under 17 do not meet the minimum activity guidelines of the World Health Organization, something that worries Kessler.

"All girls should have access to sport and be encouraged to play sports. We all understand how important it is," he said.

"I was born in a crazy family for football and I became her before I could think. But not all families, and not all girls have that situation."

"The creators of games can attract girls who may not have had any contact with football or who, in general, are not very active.

"Therefore, it's not just about providing a different path to girls who don't want to play mixed soccer, but even providing a path for girls who aren't yet interested in soccer."