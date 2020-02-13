Did Ryan Gosling have the opportunity to join the Backstreet Boys? This is what really happened.

The Backstreet Boys appeared in Tonight's show with Jimmy Fallon this week before your next DNA World Tour. And, the boy band revealed the truth behind the rumor that Oscar-nominated actor Ryan Gosling rejected the opportunity to be part of the group when the band formed in the early 1990s.

The five members of the Backstreet Boys: AJ McLean, 42, Nick Carter, 40, Brian Littrell, 44, Howie Dorough, 46, and Kevin Richardson, 48, appeared on the nightly talk show , and when Fallon asked them about the Gosling According to rumors, McLean took the opportunity to tell the real story.

McLean explained that the group was formed in Orlando, Florida. And, the apartment complex where they lived was the same place where Gosling lived when he starred in the Mickey Mouse Club along with other future stars such as Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez and Kerri Russell.

"Simply put, we lived in the same apartment complex when he was doing The Mickey Mouse Club – He, Justin, Christina, Britney, all of them, "McLean said, adding that,quot; the group had started "at that time.

McLean said they were playing basketball with Gosling "almost every two days," and kept telling the young people La La Land star "how big this was going to be,quot;.

"And he says:" Friend, New Kids has already done it, this will never work, just shoot the ball, "McLean revealed.

Of course, everyone already knows that Gosling was very wrong. By 1997, the Backstreet Boys would become big pop stars with their simple debut. Stop playing with my heart), and that led to other successes like Bigger than life, as long as you love me, everyone (Backstreet’s Back & # 39; s), and the best boy band song of all time: I want it that way.

Ryan Gosling singing "Cry for You,quot; at Mickey Mouse Club pic.twitter.com/LDT9T2FmMP – Ryan doing things (@GoslingActivity) October 26, 2017

The Backstreet Boys have sold more than 100 million albums during their 25-year career, and McLean hastened to point out how wrong Gosling was about his future success.

"Cut to him was wrong and it worked," McLean said, and Carter said: "It also worked for him."

In a separate appearance in Watch what happens live with Andy CohenMcLean said that Ryan Gosling's rumor was "disproportionate,quot; and the press "misunderstood it and became a thing." McLean made it clear that Gosling "never auditioned,quot; to be a member of the Backstreet Boys.

The Backstreet Boys " DNA World Tour It begins on February 20 in Mexico City.



