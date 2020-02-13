Dicky Evans, of the Cornish Pirates, classifies the actions of RFU as "deplorable,quot; after the reduction of funds of the Championship | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTML64857954e51bc5cd3d1217720089222b11% %MINIFYHTML64857954e51bc5cd3d1217720089222b12%

The pirate owner says that the way the club was informed by email was "very unprofessional,quot;; Evans disagrees with the claim that Championship is not doing enough to develop players





The RFU has faced a violent reaction from championship clubs after its decision to cut funds

%MINIFYHTML64857954e51bc5cd3d1217720089222b15% %MINIFYHTML64857954e51bc5cd3d1217720089222b16%

The owner of the Cornish Pirates, Dicky Evans, has described the Rugby Football Union (RFU) and its handling of the decision to cut Championship funds by almost 50 percent as "deplorable,quot; and "unprofessional."

It was announced on Wednesday that funding for Championship clubs would be reduced to approximately £ 288,000 per club starting next season after a series of "goals and results,quot; were not achieved.

The new agreement will cause the governing body to return financing to levels prior to 2016, before the current agreement was established.

Evans, who has been involved with the Pirates since 1995, described how his club was informed by email and the impact of the decision made by RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney and company.

"The way it was handled has been deplorable," Evans said exclusively. Sky Sports

"It's been like firing someone by text message. Horrible things, very unprofessional.

The owner of the Cornish Pirates, Dicky Evans, has been involved with the club for 25 years.

"At 8.15 on Tuesday morning, my president Paul Durkin checked his emails and found an email from the RFU, which was not even confidential, that this Bill Sweeney basically said: & # 39; That is, a reduction of 60 percent funds & # 39;, without discussion, nothing more.

"It's how we've been informed. We knew something was going to happen, but it's how we were informed. It's been a deplorable way of handling something, and really, we get desperate because we've done so much in the Pirates."

Sweeney explained in a statement that the funds had been reduced due to the lack of return on investment increase, and argued that the Championship does not play a key role in the development of players for the England team.

Bill Sweeney and the RFU issued a statement stating that funding for championship clubs was being reduced by approximately 50 percent.

However, that is something that Evans disagrees with.

"We have produced (the Championship) loads, it's like a supermarket down there," he said.

"I have a list as long as your arm of people who have climbed through the Championship to the Premier League.

"Jack Nowell and Luke Cowan-Dickie began their careers in the Pirates. Dave Ward went to the Harlequins and then to the team of the Saxons of England, Phil Burgess joined the Sevens team.

"Sam Simmonds came to us a raw guy one year, he played for us full time in the second year and I told Tony Rowe in Exeter: & # 39; That guy will play for England someday & # 39 ;, I didn't realize That would be six weeks after he left us.

"So to say that the Championship hasn't done anything for English rugby is rubbish. We've done a lot."

"The facts are not part of the story apparently."

Sweeney, who has been CEO of RFU since May 2019, also argued that such a cut "would not be the deciding factor for clubs with promotional aspirations."

In specific terms, the RFU funds for each Championship team have dropped from £ 550,000 each to £ 288,000 per club, while Premier League funds for the league have been reduced from £ 1.7 to £ 850,000 (a drop of £ 141,666 per club just north of £ 70,000 each).

Club financing in total has been cut in half, therefore, from around £ 691,666 to £ 359,000.

"In our case, about 15 percent (it has been lost)," Evans said.

"Between trips, backroom staff and coaches, etc., our budget is approximately £ 2.2 million in total. So, for us, we have lost about 15 percent of that. Other clubs will be different.

"We had a budget for new players for next season that we cannot continue for now."

The Saracens will compete in the Championship of the 2020/21 season

Many have taken this latest turn of events as a way to fence the Premier League through the back door, making it impossible for championship clubs to progress.

Evans, in response, also seeks to establish plans to change the nature of the financing and promotion of the Championship.

"It has been like that for some time (fencing at the back door)," he said.

"We now have a situation where there is a salary cap in the Premier League and we are going to propose a salary cap of £ 2.5 million in our league at the next club meeting, and return to the playoffs, which we banned in 2016 after Obtain funding from the RFU.

"And that cap would be for everyone, including the Saracens, of course.

"We can recover the playoffs with a vote, but if they accept a salary cap of £ 2.5 million it will be a different problem for us. But why not?"