Devin Booker will replace Damian Lillard injured in the All-Star Game | NBA News

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker has been named as the replacement for the injured guard of the Portland Trail Blazers, Damian Lillard, in the All-Star Game this weekend.

Lillard suffered a right groin injury in the 111-104 loss Wednesday night at Memphis and was scheduled for an MRI on Thursday.

He told reporters that he would not play in the All-Star Game or participate in the Three-Point Contest in Chicago this weekend.

"That's something they look forward to, those holidays and having fun," said Lillard, 29. "But my health comes first, and I knew immediately. I will still be there and be part of that, but I will not play."















Commissioner Adam Silver selected Booker, who will make his first appearance in the All-Star Game, to take Lillard's place in Team LeBron.

The NBA rules require the commissioner to select a replacement player from the same conference.

Booker, 23, becomes the first All-Star representative of the Suns since Steve Nash in 2011-12. He is averaging 26.4 points (tenth in the NBA), plus 6.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.

Lillard was selected for his fifth All-Star team. He is averaging 29.5 points (fourth in the NBA) and 7.9 assists per game.

It will still be visible on the Stars weekend, even if it won't be in uniform.

Athletic reported last week that Lillard, also known by his rap name Dame D.O.L.L.A., will perform on Saturday night during the All-Star festivities.

