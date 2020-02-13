DeRusha Eats: Freshly made pasta on the Waconia high school menu – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML2bb209243c4adabfb8a34166a6fc968211% %MINIFYHTML2bb209243c4adabfb8a34166a6fc968212%

When you think of farm-to-table food, you can imagine fresh produce or local meats.But how about the pasta? That's what they do every day at Waconia High School.

Around 1,500 students pass through the cafeteria daily, which is named "Café 110,quot;.

Lunch costs $ 4, with fresh vegetables and local ingredients. The students love it.

"I really want the children to have a transparent experience of entering and having an amazing meal," said Barb Schank, the school's director of nutrition.

On a recent day, the pasta in the spaghetti was made internally, using Martha, the school's fresh pasta machine.

Martha is named after Schank's grandmother, who used to make fresh pasta on the family farm.

"(Martha) can make ramen noodles, fettuccine, pappardelle, lasagna slices," said Schank. "We make all kinds of different types of ravioli."

The flour used in the pasta is grown locally in Belle Plaine. The ravioli are stuffed with local cheese and local spinach.

"Every school in our district, twice a week, takes the paste out of this machine in some way or style," Schank said.

As far as she knows, no other school district in the country has a pasta machine like Martha.

Martha fits perfectly into the school's total nutrition program. The school also grows tomatoes, potatoes, strawberries and herbs in what it calls an "edible classroom."

The school bakery even makes its own desserts, introducing healthy ingredients, such as oatmeal in cookies or black beans in brownies.

Most of the recipes in Café 110 come from the families of the employees.

"The heart of the school is cooking," said Schank. "The largest classroom in the school district is the cafeteria."