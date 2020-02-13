Dean Cain denies mocking Ashley Judd's swollen face after a violent reaction

%MINIFYHTML5784df628ed4ea18432793984aa462a711% %MINIFYHTML5784df628ed4ea18432793984aa462a712%

WENN / FayesVision

The former Superman presenter says his comment was not about Ashley's appearance after Twitter users criticized him for apparently criticizing the actress's appearance.

Up News Info –

Dean Cain has denied that it is one of those cruel trolls that have mocked Ashley JuddAppearance. The actress turned into politics was trending on Twitter on Wednesday, February 12 after a video of her with a swollen face appeared online, which caused many to insult her for her appearance.

Given his own account, Dean posted along with the video with the "A dog's way home"star" (I'm not exactly sure what to say here … I certainly don't have anything positive to say, so I'll be quiet. Dean. "

%MINIFYHTML5784df628ed4ea18432793984aa462a713% %MINIFYHTML5784df628ed4ea18432793984aa462a714%

%MINIFYHTML5784df628ed4ea18432793984aa462a715% %MINIFYHTML5784df628ed4ea18432793984aa462a716%

While Dean did not understand his point of view, many assumed he was talking about Ashley's appearance. A Twitter user came into defense of the Emmy-winning actress, explaining that her swollen face is the result of the medication she takes to fight sinus infection.

"She has a moon face. It is the result of steroids for the treatment of various chronic diseases, or due to diseases in themselves. I would not like to speculate," the user wrote, while criticizing Dean and other trolls online. "Unlike these other heartless bastards here. On the other hand, they are fans of Dean Cairn. He's a big or fat brain."

Another shot at the former star of "Lois and Clark: the new adventures of Superman", if you had been silent, you would not have drawn attention. Just be open about your hatred of another person, like all the people in the comments. Ms. Judd has chronic health problems and sometimes swells with medications. It's a way of judging. "Someone else added:" Most likely, it's a prednisone, Mr. Washed Up Actor who tries to stay relevant. "

But Dean has denied that his comment was about Ashley's face. "I didn't say anything about her appearance. My problem is that she supports Elizabeth Warren's policies, but you keep inventing stories," he replied to a user who criticized him.

The 53-year-old woman added in another tweet: "I know her, and I am very critical of her favorite candidate's policies. They would directly and negatively affect the nation I love and call home. You can rant about her appearance as much as you can as That is yours. "

Ashley previously revealed that she was taking prednisone for health problems, after receiving "petty" comments about her appearance, that many people assumed were the result of plastic surgery. "When I am sick for more than a month and under medication (multiple rounds of steroids), the accusation is that because my face looks swollen, & # 39; clearly I have done a job & # 39;" he wrote.

His representative also explained at the time: "Ashley has been fighting a serious sinus infection and an ongoing flu. Therefore, Ashley has been taking a large dose of medication to overcome it and get on a plane and travel to Toronto and New York to fulfill its commitment to complete four consecutive days of press to promote its new show "Missing"."