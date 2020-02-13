David Prutton vs. Phil Thompson: Sky Bet EFL and Super 6 predictions | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML6db80ac247fb3a1ab660709942dd6c0d11% %MINIFYHTML6db80ac247fb3a1ab660709942dd6c0d12%

Who gives David Prutton the victory in the Championship this weekend? And who will take the lead in their Super 6 battle against Phil Thompson?

In addition to the usual Prutton predictions for the Championship games, he will also face Thommo to predict Super 6 games on Saturday.

Hull vs Swansea, Friday 7.45pm – Live at Sky Sports Football

Casco seems to be in free fall at the moment. They were in a bad run before Kamil Grosicki and Jarrod Bowen left, now they seem to have no confidence.

Swansea has also fallen a bit. The arrivals of Conor Gallagher and Rhian Brewster have not inspired them so far. This could be anyway, but I will go back a little to Hull.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

West Brom vs Nottingham Forest, Saturday 12.30pm – Live at Sky Sports Football

West Brom is back on that. Three wins in the turn, even on difficult trips to Millwall and Reading, have sent them to the top.

Sabri Lamouchi essentially sacrificed the game against Charlton to prepare for this, which means he is under pressure to win a victory here.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Prutton vs Thommo: Super 6 predictions (Every Saturday 3pm initial kick)

Birmingham vs Brentford

Birmingham is stealthily returning to the table, having won three straight games. It seems they are also getting the best of Scott Hogan. Brentford missed an opportunity against Leeds in the middle of the week, but they are still in the middle of the battle. Draw here for me.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (14/1 with Sky Bet)

Thommo predicts: "Birmingham is doing well at the moment. It's hard for Brentford since the hosts are on a good run." 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Derby vs Huddersfield

The Derby are fantastic at home and not so good, so they will be happy to return to Pride Park on Saturday! Huddersfield lacks consistency, so they still languish near the drop zone. Victory at home

Prutton predicts: 3-1 (16/1 with Sky Bet)

Thommo predicts: "Huddersfield is so unpredictable, showing little consistency that has shaped the history of his campaign. Derby should be looking at this to get back on track." 3-0 (18/1 with Sky Bet)

Fulham vs Barnsley

Fulham would have been frustrated to tie in Millwall in the middle of the week, but it could have been much worse. Barnsley won this inverse match on opening day, but hasn't had much joy since then. I can't see them getting anything at Craven Cottage.

Prutton predicts: 2-0 (7/1 with Sky Bet)

Thommo predicts: "It will be a comfortable victory. I also think they will score a good amount in this match against a fighting Barnsley team." 3-0 (11/1 with Sky Bet)

Leeds vs Bristol City

Marcelo Bielsa said he will stay with Kiko Casilla in the goal, even though his confidence seems very low and could probably be taken off the line of fire. Bristol City won a good victory against Derby in the middle of the week, and it would take your hand away to draw on Elland Road.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (2/17 with Sky Bet)

Thommo predicts: "I hope Leeds gets underway. They will feel good after Brentford's game." 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Middlesbrough vs Luton

Middlesbrough hasn't won in a long time, but they're not losing too much in the minute. This is an opportunity to return to the winning forms against a Luton team that won midweek but has a terrible distance record. However, I have the feeling that they could make a draw here.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (13/2 with Sky Bet)

Thommo predicts: "I still think there is something in Middlesbrough. I feel that Jonathan Woodgate is slowly turning them into a decent team. With the advantage of being local, it will be too difficult for Luton." 1-0 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Preston vs Millwall

Preston is showing some mistakes by running well again and returning to the center of the relegation battle. Millwall has had a series of difficult games, and it's not much more complicated than a trip to Deepdale. It will be a battle, but Preston will prevail.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Thommo predicts: "I think Preston is playing magnificently at the moment. They would give anyone a game the way they played." 2-0 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Other predictions of the Prutton Championship (Every Saturday 3pm start)

Cardiff vs Wigan: 1-0 (2/13)

Charlton vs Blackburn: 1-1 (5/1)

QPR vs Stoke: 1-0 (2/17)

Sheffield Wednesday vs Reading: 0-1 (9/1)