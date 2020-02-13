David Beckham visits Clevedon Town to see his son Romeo in friendly | Soccer news





David Beckham was photographed with the side of Clevedon Town U18 on Wednesday night. Image: Clevedon Town AFC / Dave Carey

David Beckham suspended his preparations for Inter Miami's debut in MLS to make a surprise visit to the Somerset Clevedon Town club on Wednesday night.

The former Manchester United and England star was cheering on his 17-year-old son Romeo from the stands while playing in a friendly against the U18 team.

He finished with a 5-3 victory for the home team, and Beckham posed for a picture of the team with the winning team at the end of the game, as documented by his own Twitter account.

"David Beckham was an absolute pleasure to have you watching our U18 tonight," the legend said.

"The guys took care of you. Take the time for a picture. Thank you so much to Millfield for the friends and the best guys."

Beckham has spent time in the USA. UU. During the last months while his newly established Inter Miami club prepares for his MLS debut season.

The 44-year-old, who also co-owns the Salford City League Two team along with former United teammates such as Paul Scholes and the Neville brothers, founded the Florida club in 2018 after being awarded the franchise League number 25.

The MLS season begins on February 29, and Inter Miami will begin its campaign with a trip to Los Angeles FC on March 1.

The Herons will welcome the former Beckham club, LA Galaxy, at Inter Miami Stadium in Fort Lauderdale on March 14 in the first game on their newly built grounds.

Diego Alonso's team will play for the first time in a friendly against the Philadelphia Union in St. Petersburg on Saturday.