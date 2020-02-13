Damian Lillard says All-Star Weekend will be lost with a groin strain | NBA News

Damian Lillard says he will not participate in the 69th NBA All-Star Game or the 3-point Contest after the right groin tense in Portland's Wednesday night loss to Memphis.

Lillard is scheduled for an MRI on Thursday morning, but he told the media after the game, in which he scored 20 points in 36 minutes, that he would not participate in this weekend's festivities in Chicago.

"That's something they look forward to, those holidays and having fun," said Lillard. "But my health comes first, and I knew immediately. I will still be there and be part of that, but I will not play."

There was no more information available on Lillard's condition or who will replace him on the star list.

An All-Star five times, the 29-year-old has an average of 29.7 points and 7.9 assists per game.

Trail Blazers do not play again until February 21, when they face New Orleans at home.

Portland is currently four games behind Memphis for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

