Dallas police dismantle a homeless camp Nearby residents said it was "growing out of control,quot; – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– A homeless camp in northeast Dallas that residents say was out of control has been cleared by Dallas police.

The huge pile of sand is no longer a bed or a bathroom for dozens of homeless people in recent months.

Police began expelling them on Wednesday after a story from Up News Info 11 about complaints from nearby residents last week.

Among those forced to leave the area under a bridge on Royal Lane is Dennis English.

The 48-year-old man has been homeless for 20 years and has lived here for the past few years.

He says that the large pile of sand that the city stores under the bridge to use for street thaw has been a comfortable and safe place to live with his girlfriend.

He says the move will force him and others to start living under high profile overpasses nearby.

"The police are chasing us there, like‘ move, move, you have a movement. " Move to where? Those people don't want there. Move to where? I'm fine here, okay, when you get a good butt, you should stay with him because he ran over everyone who broke into cars, entered buildings, "explained English.

Dallas police told Up News Info 11 in a statement: "The camp was increasing in size and the department felt it was a good opportunity to involve the Homeless Solutions Office to offer services to the homeless residing in that area. "

Some of the homeless are already trying to sneak into this area, but police are patrolling to try to keep them away.