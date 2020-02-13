Dallas Keuchel pitcher gets to know the White Sox – Up News Info Chicago

GLENDALE, Arizona (Up News Info) – While the White Sox are exercising at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona, free agent pitcher Dallas Keuchel is meeting his new teammates.

Like Craig Kimbrel with the Cubs, Keuchel was out the first part of the season waiting for a contract.

But that was not the case this offseason. The Sox raised over $ 55 million in three years.

And Keuchel is glad to be in spring training this year.

"What is usually more fun is the first couple of days, like putting names on faces and so on. But the stress of each type of pitch, I mean, makes your blood flow to a point where you just get excited "Keuchel said." So this is definitely a fun time. "