Daley Blind returns after cardiac surgery in the Ajax cup | Soccer news

By Reuters
Last update: 13/02/20 7:15 am
Ajax defender Daley Blind returned to action for the first time since he underwent a heart operation when he left the bench in the 3-0 victory of Wednesday's Dutch Cup over Vitesse Arnhem.
The former Manchester United player was diagnosed with inflammation of the heart muscle after suffering dizziness in a Champions League match against Valencia in December.
Blind was equipped with an electronic device that constantly monitors his heart rate and made a surprising return to first team training last week.
"I am very happy to be back in the field," said Blind, who entered as a substitute in the 77th minute. Fox Sports Netherlands.
"I had a little tension beforehand because you don't know how it will be.
"The doctor really needed to stop me and step on the brakes because I wanted to return as soon as possible."
"I was not afraid at all, I wanted to return to the field as quickly as possible."
