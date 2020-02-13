Daley Blind returns after cardiac surgery in the Ajax cup | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML801832168040b1bd3e3b7f06b0e283aa11% %MINIFYHTML801832168040b1bd3e3b7f06b0e283aa12%





Ajax defender Daley Blind applauds fans on his return to action after cardiac surgery

%MINIFYHTML801832168040b1bd3e3b7f06b0e283aa13% %MINIFYHTML801832168040b1bd3e3b7f06b0e283aa14%

Ajax defender Daley Blind returned to action for the first time since he underwent a heart operation when he left the bench in the 3-0 victory of Wednesday's Dutch Cup over Vitesse Arnhem.

%MINIFYHTML801832168040b1bd3e3b7f06b0e283aa15% %MINIFYHTML801832168040b1bd3e3b7f06b0e283aa16%

The former Manchester United player was diagnosed with inflammation of the heart muscle after suffering dizziness in a Champions League match against Valencia in December.

Blind was equipped with an electronic device that constantly monitors his heart rate and made a surprising return to first team training last week.

"I am very happy to be back in the field," said Blind, who entered as a substitute in the 77th minute. Fox Sports Netherlands.

"I had a little tension beforehand because you don't know how it will be.

"The doctor really needed to stop me and step on the brakes because I wanted to return as soon as possible."

"I was not afraid at all, I wanted to return to the field as quickly as possible."