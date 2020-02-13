DaBaby's pregnant chick responds to criticism

Instagram

Latoia Danet answers questions about her adventure with the rapper & # 39; Suge & # 39; and addresses the accusation that he ruined his relationship with his daughter's mother.

DababyLatoia Danet's ex-partner, who is currently pregnant with her son, did a question and answer session on Instagram shortly after her pregnancy came to light. One of her followers accused her of ruining the rapper's relationship with his girlfriend MeMe.

"Why do you ruin them?" The person asked, referring to MeMe, who felt hurt and betrayed after discovering that she was expecting a baby with another woman. "I personally didn't ruin a damn thing [laughs emoji]," Latoia replied.

When asked how he got DaBaby's attention, "I wish they knew that this man is a normal human, he only has more money than all of us [laughs]." He added in a note in his story: "Honestly, if you're from North Carolina … you know it's not hard to meet this man. As I said, he's a normal man, people meet him all the time."

Meanwhile, another apparently accused her of having a pregnancy on purpose to "secure her purse." She, however, insisted: "I secured my own little sister, but it feels great."

According to Latoia, the bundle of joy will be her third child. Although he takes the rapper's baby, he said they are not in a relationship.

Latoia and her pregnancy caused a break between DaBaby and his girlfriend MeMe. She called him a liar while talking on Instagram: "I've been asking God to show me people who aren't for me and he did exactly that."

The lyricist of "Suge" confirmed that the baby is his but denied having cheated on MeMe. He claimed that he connected with Latoia during one of his breakups with MeMe, "When my new blessing was conceived, Shawty and I were not together, Shawty was not with me, lived with me, was not fucking with me. Anyway, shape or way. "