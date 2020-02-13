DaBaby helps Camila Cabello become a Hollywood star in the video & # 39; My Oh My & # 39;

In the images directed by Dave Meyers, the Cuban singer plays a fighting actress who is frustrated because she cannot convince the producers to take her seriously.

Camila Cabello find your hero in Dababy. On Wednesday, February 12, the creator of "La Habana" hits released a new music video for "My Oh My," the latest single from his second studio album "Romance," revealing the role of rapper "BOP" in converting it. In a movie star.

The black and white promotion, which oozes the vibes of Hollywood from the 1920s, begins with the presentation of the 22-year-old singer as a silent movie star fighter. Aspiring to be more than a doll face, she is frustrated by her inability to convince film producers to take her seriously and let her be a hero in a movie.

It is not until the former member of Fifth Harmony He goes to a bar where he meets the promising movie tycoon DaBaby. Coming out of her mold as a good girl, she impresses him with her sword skills. After he buys her contract, the colors come to her world and she gets a leading role in her production of "La Bonita Blade", where she is presented as "Killer Cam".

The music video comes from the hands of director Dave Meyers. In less than 10 hours since his debut on YouTube, he has obtained more than 2 million views. The song itself has remained on the Billboard Hot 100 list for nine weeks. He reached number 31 since its launch in early January, joining his single "Senorita", which also came from the same album, on the list.

Before launching, Camila made use of social networks to make fun of several of her looks presented in the video. Along with the photos, the girlfriend of Shawn mendes He asked his followers: "What do you think will be the history of my oh my music video? We will see who has proved the reason next week hehehehehe."

On the release date of the video, Camilla once again turned to Instagram to share a simulated poster. She wrote in her legend: "WATCH A MOVIE OF THE FILM AND COME AND AN ACTRESS FIGHT FIND THE OTHERS IN THIS ADVENTURE OF BLOWS !!!!!!!!! Finally!"