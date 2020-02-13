DA decides whether to investigate the death of James Brown

A prosecutor in Atlanta will decide whether to open a formal investigation into the death of James Brown after meeting a woman who says he has evidence that the legendary singer was killed, his spokesman said.

Brown, known as the Godfather of the Soul, was 73 when he died of heart failure on Christmas Day in 2006 in Atlanta, less than two days after being hospitalized for pneumonia treatment.

A woman named Jacque Hollander contacted the Fulton County District Attorney's office, Paul Howard, to request a meeting, alleging that Brown's death was caused by another person, according to prosecutor spokesman Chris Hopper.

In this archive photo of July 6, 2005, James Brown performs on stage during the Live 8 concert at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland. He died of heart failure on Christmas Day in 2006 in Atlanta.

A doctor who signed Brown's death certificate raised questions about the singer's sudden decline (seen at rest during a presentation at the Apollo Theater on December 28, 2006)

Jacque Hollander (left), Brown's only rape accuser, went to the prosecutor this week and handed him a container containing materials related to his death. Hollander previously claimed that both the singer and his third wife, Adrienne, had been killed.

Brown's fourth and final wife, Tomi Rae Brown (right, at his funeral), was among the 13 people who demanded an autopsy after his death.

Howard met with Hollander on Wednesday and accepted a green plastic bin with materials he said related to Brown's death, along with a large number of exchanges of printed text messages, as CNN reported for the first time after he was allowed Participate in the meeting.

He will review the materials Hollander brought in the coming months and decide whether to open an investigation, Hopper said.

They have long been speculated on the circumstances of Brown's death, but the case attracted renewed attention a year ago, when CNN conducted a series of explosive interviews with dozens of friends and family of the singer, some of whom argued that both he as his third wife, Adrienne, was killed.

Hollander, a former circus performer and friend of Adrienne, worked with Brown in the 1980s and accused the singer of raping her.

Brown was never prosecuted for the alleged violation of Hollander, but she began gathering evidence and documents about him.

Hollander told CNN in February 2019 that he could prove that Brown had been killed and said that & # 39; no doubt & # 39; Adrienne was also killed.

THE GREAT PROBLEMS OF THE DEATH OF JAMES BROWN About 140 people, 1,300 pages of text messages and tens of thousands of pages of police and judicial records were reviewed for a thorough investigation into the death of James Brown. The official story of Brown's personal manager, Charles Bobbit, seems to have been a concern for numerous friends. Brown's manager, Frank Copsidas, said: "The story was always a bit vague." Andre White added: "It made no sense." And her friend Fannie Brown Burford said: "I knew I was lying." It has also been suggested that Brown was trying to leave his lawyer Buddy Dallas and accountant David Cannon. Copsidas said: "I didn't want many people to know, because I was afraid Dallas and Cannon would try to stop him." Dallas and Cannon refused to speak on the CNN record. Cannon, who died in October, had already been sentenced to three years of home confinement in 2011. He faced charges that he took more money than was allowed by the late soul singer's contract in his later years. When Brown died, his daughter Yamma rejected an autopsy. It is not known why, but she has said: & # 39; I had my own personal reasons for not doing an autopsy. I don't want to talk about it & # 39 ;. His sister Deanna Brown Thomas also did not confirm where his father's remains are kept. Shortly after his death, son-in-law Darren Lumar alleged that Brown was killed. A year after making his complaint on local television news, Lumar himself was murdered in Atlanta in 2008 in a case that has never been resolved. And then there is the mystery of the former Brown hairdresser that Hollander said he confessed that he knew something about his death. Candice Hurst has denied any connection with her death, saying: & # 39; No, I didn't kill James Brown. It would never hurt his head. But Jacque said he was also asked to throw a mysterious Hurst-owned canvas bag into a lake in Brown's Dallas Laywer. He declined to comment on this to CNN. Inside the bag were lingerie, combs and curlers, and a pair of black high-heeled shoes. Laboratory tests on the shoe showed that he had marijuana, cocaine and a prescription medication called Diltiazem. When asked how he could have put Diltiazem in his shoe, Hurst said: "I have no idea." Dr. Crawford said: “ If she picked that up from that room, that is, the Diltiazem in the shoe, the weed and the cocaine, it fits our image to suspect that someone might have given her an illicit substance that led to her death. & # 39;

Adrienne Brown died on January 6, 1996, two days after undergoing plastic surgery. He was 47 years old. The former stylist of & # 39; Days of Our Lives & # 39; She had been married to Brown for more than 10 years, who were marred by accusations of domestic violence during Brown's PCP-fueled outbursts.

Since then, a retired police detective has submitted evidence from an informant, alleging that Adrienne received a fatal drug overdose while recovering from cosmetic surgery.

As part of his extensive research, CNN spoke with Dr. Marvin Crawford, who signed Brown's death certificate stating his cause of death as heart attack and fluid in the lungs.

"It changed too fast," Crawford said of Brown. & # 39; He was a patient who had never predicted that he had codified. But he died that night, and I asked that question: What went wrong in that room?

It was said that a friend of Brown, Andre White, was so worried about the alleged suspicious circumstances of his death that he took a vial of blood from the singer of an intravenous tube.

Hollander, a former circus artist, worked with Brown in the 1980s and accused him of rape. The soul singer was never prosecuted for the alleged crime (in a 2004 police photo after he allegedly pushed his wife, Tomi Rae Brown, to the floor during an argument)

After the soul soul hit creator took his last breath on Christmas Day 2006, more than a dozen relatives, including Brown's fourth and last wife, Tomi Rae Brown and his son Daryl, demanded an autopsy, but his daughter Yamma refused to sign it.

In the years after Brown's disappearance, several people related to the late singer died in potentially suspicious circumstances, including his daughter LaRhonda Pettit and the husband of his other daughter Yamma, Darren Lumar, who alleged that the singer was killed.

Lumar was shot dead in November 2009. His murder has not yet been resolved.