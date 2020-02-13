Cynthia Erivo performs with the Colorado Symphony this weekend

%MINIFYHTMLc926463aff5e40c50774f078bd729b1211% %MINIFYHTMLc926463aff5e40c50774f078bd729b1212%

For Cynthia Erivo, inspiration and perspiration come together.

"I'm not the best at it yet, but I'm getting there," said the 33-year-old English actor and singer, on a break from the filming of Nat Geo's "Genius: Aretha,quot; in Atlanta last week. "Although he is manic and crazy everywhere, I want to be present and make sure that people have all my attention."

That's difficult when Erivo is doing telephone interviews between shots for an upcoming Aretha Franklin miniseries, all while chasing after his dog Caleb (a Maltipoo puppy) and answering the reporters' questions about the bright lights trained in recent years.

If you go %MINIFYHTMLc926463aff5e40c50774f078bd729b1215% %MINIFYHTMLc926463aff5e40c50774f078bd729b1216% "Voices of legendary women: a night with Cynthia Erivo,quot;. 7:30 pm. Saturday, February 15, at Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St. Tickets: $ 34- $ 99. tickets.coloradosymphony.org

That includes a series of nominations for his turn as Harriet Tubman in "Harriet,quot; of the Golden Globes, the Oscars and others. Although he did not win the Academy Award for Best Actress on Sunday (which went to Renée Zellweger for "Judy,quot;) he gained valuable time on stage performing "Stand Up,quot; by "Harriet,quot;, a song for which he was also nominated

"I surround myself with a fairly narrow circle of people who remind me to be present at the moment," Erivo said, even when he apologized for having hung up the phone again to look for Caleb on the set of "Aretha."

Erivo's last theatrical moment comes this weekend when "Legendary Women & # 39; s Voices: An Evening with Cynthia Erivo,quot; lands at the Boettcher Concert Hall on February 15. The concert with the Colorado Symphony is announced as a music magazine of the best female singers of all time. That includes (appropriately) Aretha Franklin, Nina Simone, Billie Holiday and Ella Fitzgerald.

"They are all songs of women that I love and I've been listening to and I've used as inspiration," said Erivo. "And they are songs that I really love to sing, so it's a bit lenient because I've got used to doing things that sound good in my voice."

You could argue that something sounds good in Erivo's voice.

Erivo, winner of a Tony Award in 2016 for her role as Celia in the Broadway revival of "The Color Purple," Erivo has also put a Grammy and a Daytime Emmy under his belt. Playing researcher Holly Gibney in the HBO Stephen King series "The Outsider,quot; and taking roles in "Widows,quot; and "Bad Times at the El Royale,quot; in 2018 have helped improve her support player profile.

But it was "Harriet," the biographical film about the escaped slave and the nineteenth-century abolitionist Tubman, who pushed her to her biggest stage so far. Theaters have been showing it for free this month in honor of Black History Month, including the Regal UA Denver Pavilions (the last screening was on February 11), along with, coincidentally, "The Color Purple." February 23 in Denver, Lakewood and Sheridan; visit fathomevents.com for tickets).

It is a synergistic moment for Erivo, whose Denver concert arrives a few months before the premiere of "Genius: Aretha,quot; on Memorial Day. Nat Geo launched a first preview during the 92nd Oscar broadcast on Sunday and was seen, as expected, as fodder for another Emmy Nomination.

Whats Next?

As omnipresent as Erivo seems at this time, he distrusts overexposure. She only takes projects that "feel good,quot; to her, she said, while also looking for challenges.

"It's not necessarily that something is too difficult," he said. “I still want things that are different and difficult, in which I can sink my teeth. But I still don't know if I can do a full year on Broadway. That is too exaggerated. But if something comes up and you need an artist in six months, you might consider it. Nothing is too difficult if it feels good and represents women really well. "

While Erivo could see his upcoming Colorado Symphony concert as a kind of indulgence, his intensity and focus prevent him from calling a performance on the phone. A typical day finds her waking up with a training before switching between filming on the set, recording, reading scripts with her assistant and traveling.

It doesn't leave much time for remote concerts (from Los Angeles, anyway) in places like Denver, where people will expect Oscar-worthy performances in classical songs, no matter how tired or busy Erivo may be.

"I sing them as I think is authentic for the story told in the song," he said. "It's less about how I dream and more about serving the story, because many of these songs are narratives and I need to communicate it to people."

She cites more dramatic numbers, such as "I Who Have Nothing,quot; (an Italian song adapted by lyricists Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller), as well as "soft, sweet and subtle,quot; songs such as the 1933 torch song "Stormy Weather,quot; , which came out of the Cotton Club in Harlem. But the breadth of the show is impressive, starting with Gershwin ("Strike Up the Band,quot;) and running as contemporary as Beyoncé ("I Was Here,quot;).

“Where it comes from really determines how I sing it. I know the songs in my range that I enjoy, and I make sure to practice to know how far I can go with the words and how much I can play with them. ”

Music by itself

It is a show very used in some way, partly because Erivo has traveled it in other places. He frequently plays with the songs and the list of songs of the night, exchanging songs based on how he feels at that moment. But she doesn't think her opinion is the last word in any of these songs. It is simply the interpretation of a woman.

"Each person has an individual sound," he said. "I can't instruct another person on how they should sing it because each person can interpret the story differently. Singing something sweet might not sound good if it is not in your natural voice."

Erivo has a busy year ahead. "Genius: Aretha,quot; arrives at Nat Geo on Memorial Day; She wants to release an album ("Or at least have the idea of ​​one," he said) at some point. "The Outsider," which premiered on January 12, ends on HBO in March and is set to co-star in films such as "Chaos Walking," which is currently in postproduction. (The release date was recently announced as January 21, 2021.)

"Beyond that I can't decide," he said. "I'm looking for it. There are a couple of things that I really love, so it's about trying to figure out what's best for me and what makes me happy. I could write a little, and I probably take a vacation somewhere when I have one minute ".

If that is the case, why does Erivo feel the need to spend an extra minute visiting cities like Denver to perform his "Evening With,quot; shows?

"I love the sound of an orchestra," he said. "There's nothing like literally feeling the strength of the music behind you. You can feel the sound moving through the air. That's why every time I have the opportunity to do this, I do it."

