Crystal Lake Teen, Meydi Guzman Rivas, released from ICE Detention – Up News Info Chicago

– A teenager who fled Honduras for a better life was left in the custody of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service on Thursday night and returned with her friends and classmates.

Meydi Guzman Rivas, 18, was arrested in October after the government alleged that the immigration hearing had been lost.

Meydi and her father fled Honduras after a gang threatened her life two years ago.

They were arrested by the US Border Patrol. UU., But they were released depending on regular appearances in Immigration Court. Both sought asylum through that process, but were arrested when they appeared in court to appear in October.

The government said they had lost a hearing before that.

Meydi ended up being taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center in the southern tip of Illinois.

He had been on his way to graduating from Crystal Lake Central High School in the spring before his arrest.

His father was still in ICE custody until Thursday night. The lawyers were also working on his release.